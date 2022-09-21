London Palladium Production Of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes To Toronto

The sensational brand-new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat that originated at the legendary London Palladium will make its North American premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre, December 11, 2022 to January 22, 2023. Tickets go on sale Monday September 26th.

This lavish new production, cited as the definitive one for this generation, comes to us with all its technicolor bells and whistles and with its two star performers- West End and Broadway star Linzi Hateley, and a thrilling new discovery, Jac Yarrow, chosen by Lloyd Webber himself to play the titular role.

Joseph is the musical that launched the Rice-Lloyd Webber collaboration, becoming a multi-award-winning show performed in over 80 countries and recognized as one of the world's most beloved family musicals. It features many songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

Helmed by director Laurence Connor, whose new productions of Les Misérables (co-directed with James Powell) and The Phantom of the Opera have been seen around the world, this acclaimed new production is choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and has set and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Cameron, and musical supervision and direction by John Rigby.

This production, produced by Michael Harrison by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Limited, had its premiere in the summer of 2019, opening to rave reviews and playing to sold-out performances. The engagement was so successful it was immediately booked to return in 2020. However, the pandemic delayed it until the summer 2021, when it returned to the Palladium for a second sold-out season. It has since been touring the UK to great success.

In addition to Linzi Hateley and Jac Yarrow, the 25-member cast also includes: Erica-Jayne Alden, Shane Antony-Whitely, Natalie Bennyworth, Jabari Braham, Ben Brooker, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Meg Darcy, Alexander Day, Tyler Ephraim, Iván Fernández González, Zac Frieze, Matt Gibson, Will Hawksworth, Samuel John-Humphreys, Claire Lander, Abbie Platts, Nathan Rigg, Samantha Shuma, Sam Stones, and Holly Willock.

In this production the roles of Joseph's brothers will be played by Toronto child actors who will be announced closer to the production.