Line-Up Announced for 6th Annual Dream Serenade

Toronto's annual Dream Serenade benefit concert is back for its sixth year supporting and celebrating the Toronto community of children with developmental and or physical disabilities and their caregivers. This year, on Saturday, November 2 at 8pm, the concert will feature sets from Matt Berninger (lead singer of The National), July Talk, Barenaked Ladies, Hayden, Shad, U.S. Girls, Donovan Woods and very special surprise guests. Once again Dream Serenade will take place at Roy Thomson Hall, sister venue to its regular home at Massey Hall while it undergoes an historic revitalization.

Dream Serenade is the visionary work of Toronto parents Christie Greyerbiehl and musician/songwriter Hayden Desser. Created in 2014 to thank and raise funds for their daughter's school, Beverley Street School, the popular annual event has now expanded to support other like-minded schools and care-centres in the GTA and raise funds that directly assist Toronto area families with a large summer camp bursary fund. This past summer, Dream Serenade audiences helped send 100 children to summer camp and/or specialized summer programming.

Dream Serenade has become one of Toronto's most highly anticipated annual events, combining a celebration of a hard working community while raising money and awareness for schools and services for children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers.

Past performers who have come together to celebrate this community and perform unique sets include Feist, Gord Downie,Tanya Tagaq, Broken Social Scene, Serena Ryder, Billy Talent, Sarah Harmer, Bahamas, The Persuasions, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Sloan, City & Colour, Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, Sam Roberts and so many more.

Online donations and more information can be found at dreamserenade.ca





