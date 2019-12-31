Linda McQuaig and Jennifer Whalen Will Appear On Monkey Toast January 11

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back! For our January show, host David Shore welcomes special guests, co-creator/star of CBC's Baroness Von Sketch Show, Jennifer Whalen, and journalist, columnist and best selling author, Linda McQuaig! It all happens on Saturday, January 11th at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1. Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. www.monkeytoast.com.

Jennifer and Linda will be interviewed by two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and Second City alumnus, David Shore. The Monkey Toast Players will then use the interviews as a springboard for their improvised scenes. The show will then go back and forth between interview and improv.

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Herbie Barnes and Marty Adams.

Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.

Hosted by David Shore.

VENUE: The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), M4K 1N1

DATE: Saturday, January 11th

TIME: Doors, 7:30pm Show, 8pm

TICKET PRICES: $15 online or $20 at the door

BOX OFFICE: www.monkeytoast.com





