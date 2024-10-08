LIFE AFTER Finds Its Alice At Off-Mirvish

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Mirvish has announced LIFE AFTER's new star. After an extensive casting search across the continent, Isabella Esler, the talented new musical theatre actor who has already thrilled audiences across North America, has been chosen to star as Alice, the teenage daughter who sets out on a quest for the truth after the untimely death of her famous Father.

A Colombian-American performer from California, Isabella made her mark at only 18 years old, starring as Lydia Deetz in the first national tour of Beetlejuice. For nearly two years, she toured North America, receiving widespread recognition for her performance. Her Toronto debut in LIFE AFTER feels like the next big adventure. Instagram/TikTok: @Isabella.esler

After its sold-out premiere in Toronto, LIFE AFTER was produced at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre and Chicago's Goodman Theatre. It returns home in a major new production by Tony and Olivier Award-winning producers, Yonge Street Theatricals.

LIFE AFTER begins performances April 16 through May 4, 2025 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Tickets to LIFE AFTER will go on sale on November 9, 2024. Tickets are currently available through subscribing to the Off-Mirvish series.

Comments