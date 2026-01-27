Kaytlin Bailey Kicks Off 2026 THE OLDEST PROFESSION Tour In February

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, sex worker rights advocate, and host of the acclaimed podcast The Oldest Profession, Kaytlin Bailey has officially launched her 2026 tour, The Oldest Profession, with back-to-back sold-out performances.

Tickets are now on sale for her one night stop in Vancouver BC LANALOU'S on Sunday, February 1st at 7pm. Blending stand-up comedy, storytelling, and meticulously researched history, The Oldest Profession expands on Bailey's critically praised work reclaiming sex worker narratives and challenging cultural myths around labor, power, and morality. The sold-out opening shows signal growing demand for Bailey's sharp, unapologetic voice, one that has resonated with audiences across comedy, activism, and academia.

Bailey is best known as the creator and host of The Oldest Profession Podcast, where she interviews historians, activists, and sex workers to explore the overlooked history of the world's oldest profession. The live show transforms that material into an engaging, comedic theatrical experience, equal parts hilarious, educational, and provocative.

The Oldest Profession has been praised for its accessibility and rigor, inviting audiences into conversations often relegated to the margins while maintaining Bailey's signature wit and crowd-connection. The 2026 tour will continue across major U.S. cities, with additional dates and venues to be announced.

Bailey has appeared on NPR, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times and is a frequent speaker on issues related to free speech, bodily autonomy, and digital censorship. Her work sits at the intersection of comedy and social commentary, positioning her as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary stand-up.

About Kaytlin Bailey

Kaytlin Bailey is a comedian, writer, podcaster and sex worker rights advocate. She is the host of The Oldest Profession Podcast and founder of Old Pros. A former sex worker herself, Bailey's work centers on reclaiming the proud legacy of sex work through history, humor, and storytelling.