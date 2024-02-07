Jesus Christ Superstar is Coming to CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in May

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Jaden Dominique as Mary.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar is Coming to CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in May

The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Toronto from May 3 – 12, 2024 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.  The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the public on Monday February 12, 2024. 

Tickets will be available at 10AM, Monday February 12 at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Jaden Dominique as Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Alex Stone as Pilate, and Mekhi Holloway as Annas. 
 
The ensemble includes Aja Simone Baitey, Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Sherrod Brown, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Kalei Cotecson, Jaylon Crump, Alec Diem, Jaleel Green, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Katrice Jackson, Cameron Kuhn, Taylor Lane, Thomas McFerran, Johann Santiago Santos, Reese Spencer, TJ Tapp, Anakin Jace White and John Zamborsky.  
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Ryan Edward Wise. 
 
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.  
 
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it’s continued success spanning an incredible 50 years. 
 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy




Recommended For You