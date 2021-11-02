JAYU Presents The 10th Anniversary HUMAN RIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL

JAYU presents the 10th anniversary celebration of the HUMAN RIGHTS FILM FESTIVAL + (HRFF+), a week-long presentation of social justice focused art, film, workshops, and more. HRFF+ is a ten day Festival presented from Dec. 1 - 10, 2021 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, JAYU Studio and also virtually - details at www.hrff.ca

Headlining this year's phenomenal HRFF+ film edition is the Toronto premiere of BEING BEBE, a documentary feature film about performance, persistence, and purpose, as explored through the iconic life of Bebe Zahara Benet, the first winner of the culture-shaping phenomenon RuPaul's Drag Race. Another important highlight is the Toronto premiere of INSIDE THE RED BRICK WALL. In November of 2019, trapped inside the red brick wall, a heroic collection of anonymous filmmakers took to filming the chaos of the Polytechnic University siege to bring to light the struggles these students faced and the bravery to defend their democratic rights. The Toronto premiere of END OF THE LINE: THE WOMEN OF STANDING ROCK, about a group of Indigenous women that risk their lives to stop the Dakota Access oil pipeline construction that desecrated their ancient burial and prayer sites and threatens their land, water, and very existence. As well, the world premiere of DECRIMINALIZE NOW: AKIA'S STORY, the 2019 Arts for Human Rights Award Winner Kenya-Jade Pinto's powerful short about the opioid crisis in Toronto and critique of the city's mismanagement of addiction.

Also, join HRFF+ for an exclusive sneak peek of WE'VE BEEN HERE, JAYU's newest youth-led exhibition. In August 2021, two JAYU artists visited Kitchener, Ontario, where in partnership with White Owl Native Ancestry Association and Wisahkotewinowak, they provided a two-week arts and social justice mentorship program to Indigenous youth. And JAYU STAGES, which will highlight the personal journeys of six diverse women in honour of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6. And finally, a live recording of JAYU's very own podcast, THE HUM, a show that cuts straight to the heart of human rights stories.

For more information, please visit hrff.ca or follow @JAYUCanada across all platforms.