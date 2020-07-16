IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Exhibit Makes World Premiere

The highly anticipated Immersive van Gogh digital art exhibition made its world premiere in Toronto on July 1, that includes a novel drive-in concept (the first of its kind in the world) inviting audiences - whether on foot or by car - to experience the works of Vincent van Gogh like never before. Organizers produced a pre-show audio guide that introduces exhibition goers through the journey of the artist's life, and excerpts from the creative team on bringing the concept to audiences.

The script was written by venerable and award-winning theatre critic, Richard Ouzounian, who had the opportunity to interview the exhibition's creators from Italy, Massimiliano Siccardi and composer Luca Longobardi, the originators of the Parisian Atelier des Lumières digital exhibition that has been seen by more than two million visitors worldwide. Ouzounian expertly weaves historical context into van Gogh's personal journey including his relationship with his brother Theo, the failures and tragedies that shaped the artist's life, and the depths of his inner turmoil; with insights from Siccardi who designed the exhibition as a tribute to Vincent 'the man.' Siccardi wants audiences to not only understand - but to feel - what the act of creation must have been like for Van Gogh.

Bringing Ouzounian's words to life is American-Canadian actor and Stratford Festival veteran Colm Feore. Recorded from a remote studio, Feore brings emotion and empathy to his storytelling, drawing upon his years in theatre and film -- particularly having played complex and sometimes tragic characters much like van Gogh, including roles as Macbeth, King Lear, and Cassius in Broadway's Julius Caesar alongside Denzel Washington. He is perhaps best known for his Gemini-winning turn as Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in the television miniseries Trudeau, as well as roles such as Detective Martin Ward in Bon Cop, Bad Cop.

"I have always admired Colm's incredible talent and consider him as the voice of his generation of Canadian actors. We are so pleased we could bring his voice to the story of Van Gogh and the marvels of this exhibition," says Corey Ross, cop-producer of Immersive van Gogh.

To listen to the Immersive van Gogh pre-show audio guide, click here.

For full transcript of the audio guide, click here.

The Immersive van Gogh drive-in experience has been extended until September 7, 2020 by popular demand; while the walk-in exhibition runs through until September 30 at 1 Yonge Street, in the historic printing presses of the Toronto Star. Tickets are available at vangoghexhibit.ca; with a new Flexi-Pass Ticket starting at $49.99 that offers flexibility should visitors need to change their dates or times.

Feore and Ouzounian are not the only theatre connections to the Immersive van Gogh exhibition. The creative and producing team are deeply entrenched in the stage community here at home and around the world. The exhibition's co-producers Corey Ross and Svetlana Dvortesky are no strangers to the theatre and classical worlds. Ross's company, Starvox Entertainment, produces, manages and promotes performing arts shows throughout North America and across Mexico, China, Middle East and Europe. Ross has producing credits behind successful shows including the Canadian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, Evil Dead-The Musical, HAIR, and the Harry Potter themed off-Broadway sensation, Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, which continues to tour and experience sold-out engagements across the United States.

Russian born impresario Svetlana Dvoretsky is a leading presenter of International Artists including musicians, and theatre and dance companies from around the world. The first concert she presented, Vladimir Spivakov and the Moscow Virtuosi, was a huge success, and Show One Productions was born. Show One produces around 50 performing arts events annually and has presented shows by the likes of Mikhail Baryshnikov, John Malkovich, Eifman Ballet, the Vakhtangov Theatre, and opera stars sopranos Sondra Radvanovsky and Hibla Gerzmava, and the late baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Trio Magnifico - the historic union at The Four Seasons Opera House of soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov in their Toronto debuts, with Hvorostovsky in his last Toronto appearance - remains a highlight success for Show One Productions.

For more information about Immersive van Gogh, visit vangoghexhibit.ca.

