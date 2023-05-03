Hunter Brothers Come to TD Music Hall in November

TD Music Hall welcomes Canada's country radio heavyweights, Hunter Brothers who bring their latest album, Been a Minute, to TD Music Hall on November 30, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, May 5 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Prairie favourites, Hunter Brothers are Burning Down The Barn in venues across Canada this Fall in support of their brand new EP. With over 73 million global streams to date, three gold singles, along with nine Top 30 and three Top 10 singles at Canadian country radio; its no surprise that these real life brothers have quickly made an impact in Canadian country, garnering a variety of CCMA and JUNO Award nominations and multiple SCMA Award wins.

