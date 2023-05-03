Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hunter Brothers Come to TD Music Hall in November

The performance is on November 30, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
TD Music Hall welcomes Canada's country radio heavyweights, Hunter Brothers who bring their latest album, Been a Minute, to TD Music Hall on November 30, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, May 5 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Prairie favourites, Hunter Brothers are Burning Down The Barn in venues across Canada this Fall in support of their brand new EP. With over 73 million global streams to date, three gold singles, along with nine Top 30 and three Top 10 singles at Canadian country radio; its no surprise that these real life brothers have quickly made an impact in Canadian country, garnering a variety of CCMA and JUNO Award nominations and multiple SCMA Award wins.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




Review: SKYLINES THE LIMIT At Second City Mainstage Photo
Review: SKYLINE'S THE LIMIT At Second City Mainstage
The comedy complex at the bottom of a soaring condo tower has declared that this SKYLINE’S THE LIMIT, and in its new revue directed by Kirsten Rasmussen, it’s as satisfying as a Leafs playoff series win in overtime.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With A Free Open House Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With A Free Open House
The record-breaking Toronto production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate its 1-year anniversary with a week filled with activities from May 30 – June 4, 2023 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. 
Collingwood Music Festival Hosts Spring Fundraiser As Ticket Sales Open For 2023 Photo
Collingwood Music Festival Hosts Spring Fundraiser As Ticket Sales Open For 2023
The Collingwood Music Festival has announced that ticket sales are now open for their fourth annual festival.
MAD HOT BALLET Comes to National Ballet of Canada Photo
MAD HOT BALLET Comes to National Ballet of Canada
Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced the repertoire for MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse. The company’s annual million-dollar fundraising gala takes place on June 6 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.  

May 3, 2023

The lights of the Mirvish Theatres will be dimmed on Thursday May 4 to honour the life of Barry Humphries, the housewife superstar known to the world as DAME EDNA.
May 1, 2023

April 28, 2023

Kaeja d'Dance Presents 12th Annual 'Porch View Dances' in AugustKaeja d'Dance Presents 12th Annual 'Porch View Dances' in August
April 27, 2023

Kaeja d’Dance’s revered and award-winning Porch View Dances (PVD): ‘Real People Dancing In Real Spaces’ returns to the tree-lined intimacy and multiple outdoor spaces of Toronto’s historic Seaton Village from August 9 to 13, 2023.
