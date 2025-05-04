Historic Canadian Theatres See New Life as Communities Rally for Restoration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new report from The Albertan is spotlighting community leaders who are pushing to restore historic theatres that have long sat vacant or fallen into disrepair, aiming to preserve their cultural legacies and create new spaces for performance and connection.

In Edmonton, David Stupnikoff is leading efforts to revive the 110-year-old Princess Theatre in Old Strathcona. Once the only movie house in south Edmonton, the theatre opened in 1915 with a promise of “high class” films and vaudeville shows. After closing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it has remained empty.

“People wish it would come back,” said Stupnikoff, a courier service owner and longtime show promoter. Despite the theatre’s deteriorated state — including asbestos, broken plumbing, and a crumbling third floor — he has launched a $9.2 million GoFundMe to restore it. Contractors estimate $2.5 million is needed just to prepare the site for renovations.

“Fiscally, it's a terrible endeavour,” he admitted. “But I’d like to brighten up Whyte Avenue, even a little bit.” If the project fails, funds will be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

In Winnipeg’s North End, Michael Redhead Champagne is working to transform the long-abandoned Palace Theatre into an Indigenous-led cultural hub. Built in 1912, the building has seen multiple uses — from vaudeville house to flea market — but has stood vacant since the 1990s.

With few remaining Indigenous gathering spaces in the area, Champagne says the venue could help address deep-rooted social and cultural needs. “We have a North End spirit that is unique,” he said. “Venues like the Palace will let artists share their stories in their way.” His group is soliciting donations and plans to host community events once the building transfers to local ownership.

Meanwhile in Estevan, Sask., Jocelyn and Alan Dougherty are nearing the end of a long restoration effort at the Orpheum Theatre. Opened in 1914, the Orpheum is one of Canada’s longest-running independently owned theatres. A downtown construction project and flood last summer forced it to close after it filled with sewer water.

Beyond entertainment, Dougherty said these venues hold deep sentimental value. “It’s important to have. People come back and want to revisit those childhood memories.”

