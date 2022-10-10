Fringe Hit THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Comes to Toronto

After a wildly successful summer on the Fringe Festival circuit, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx is coming home to Toronto with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred inside the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another, but it is also the name given to a group of crows. What do you get when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, mystery!

THE FAMILY CROW will be the opening show of Eldritch Theatre's first ever season at the Red Sandcastle Theatre. It is directed by Canadian Comedy Award-Winner Byron Laviolette (Morro and Jasp, Pearle Harbour) with set design by recent Dora Nominee Kathleen Black.

The Orlando Sentinel said, "The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness - and, of course, eye-rolling puns."

Revue Jeu, Montréal called it, "As amusing as it is imaginative."

THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, Orlando Fringe's Critics Choice Award for Best Original Script, and Patron's Pick in both Orlando and Vancouver.

MORE INFO: www.crowshow.ca

VENUE: Red Sandcastle Theatre - 922 Queen St E, Toronto, ON, M4M 2J5

DATES: October 11-23, 2022

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202087®id=32&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketscene.ca%2Fseries%2F995%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1