Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fringe Hit THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Comes to Toronto

Performances run October 11-23, 2022.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Fringe Hit THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Comes to Toronto

After a wildly successful summer on the Fringe Festival circuit, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx is coming home to Toronto with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred inside the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another, but it is also the name given to a group of crows. What do you get when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, mystery!

THE FAMILY CROW will be the opening show of Eldritch Theatre's first ever season at the Red Sandcastle Theatre. It is directed by Canadian Comedy Award-Winner Byron Laviolette (Morro and Jasp, Pearle Harbour) with set design by recent Dora Nominee Kathleen Black.

The Orlando Sentinel said, "The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness - and, of course, eye-rolling puns."

Revue Jeu, Montréal called it, "As amusing as it is imaginative."

THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery won London Fringe's Best New Play Contest, Orlando Fringe's Critics Choice Award for Best Original Script, and Patron's Pick in both Orlando and Vancouver.

MORE INFO: www.crowshow.ca

VENUE: Red Sandcastle Theatre - 922 Queen St E, Toronto, ON, M4M 2J5

DATES: October 11-23, 2022

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202087®id=32&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketscene.ca%2Fseries%2F995%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





More Hot Stories For You


Ontario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre AliveOntario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre Alive
October 8, 2022

The Theatre Centre has received a $249,700 Community Building Fund grant from the Government of Ontario, which was delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant, which was awarded in the fall of 2021 made an integral contribution to helping The Theatre Centre stay afloat during its 2021/22 programming year by helping with key operational costs.
IABD in Partnership with Dance Immersion to Present GLOBALLY CONNECTED Conference and Festival in JanuaryIABD in Partnership with Dance Immersion to Present GLOBALLY CONNECTED Conference and Festival in January
October 8, 2022

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) in partnership with dance Immersion will present the 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected: What Does Our Tomorrow Hold? on January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The Siminovitch Prize Announces Finalists For 2022The Siminovitch Prize Announces Finalists For 2022
October 6, 2022

The finalists for the 2022 Siminovitch Prize are: Marie Brassard (Montreal, QC),  Ravi Jain (Toronto, ON), Ann-Marie Kerr (Halifax, NS), and Sherry J. Yoon (Gibsons, BC).  
Eli Pasic Presents One-Man Performance THE EXORCIST: AN OPERETTA At The Canadian Music CentreEli Pasic Presents One-Man Performance THE EXORCIST: AN OPERETTA At The Canadian Music Centre
October 6, 2022

Eli Pasic presents a one-man version of his newest comedy, The Exorcist: An Operetta! A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, Eli Pasic will render the tale by way of narration, dialogue, and song! Don't miss a tuneful jaunt through this dazzling portal to hell! You'll be possessed with laughter from start to finish!
Nordic Bridges Announces Fall Programming UpdateNordic Bridges Announces Fall Programming Update
October 6, 2022

NORDIC BRIDGES from HARBOURFRONT CENTRE will close out a year of national, collaborative arts and culture programming with performances, premieres and events across the country this fall.