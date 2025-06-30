EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS is Coming to Toronto Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a celebrated Off-Broadway run at New York's SoHo Playhouse, Emilio's A Million Chameleons will return to Toronto this July for four performances only as part of the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival.

This high-energy, puppet-filled musical is the brainchild of acclaimed Canadian theatre artist Adam Francis Proulx, who reprises his Dora-nominated role as the lovable ringmaster Emilio. Developed at Tarragon Theatre's Greenhouse Festival, the show has garnered rave reviews, with Orlando Weekly calling it "fabulous family-friendly foolishness" and Theater Pizzazz NYC calling it "funny, clever, and wildly entertaining!"

Emilio's A Million Chameleons follows the story of Emilio Jr., who runs a circus of a million chameleons-just like his father did-until things go hilariously off the rails. What follows is a joyful celebration of self-acceptance, identity, and letting your inner sparkle shine. With dazzling puppetry, original songs, and heartfelt laughs, the show has become a hit with family audiences and puppet-lovers alike.

Directed by Canadian Comedy Award-winner Byron Laviolette and featuring music by Chris Tsujiuchi (Strange Loop), the production is brought to life by Proulx, the Artistic Director of The Pucking Fuppet Co., whose work spans the first Canadian company of Disney's Frozen (as Olaf), and The Fabulous Show with Fay & Fluffy on Family Jr.

With only four shows this July, Emilio's A Million Chameleons is poised to be one of the must-see events of the 2025 Toronto Fringe.

For tickets and more information, visit www.ChameleonShow.com

SHOWTIMES:

FRI July 4 @ 2:15PM

SAT July 5 @ 10:15PM

THU July 10 @ 7:45PM

SAT 12 @ 4:00PM

VENUE:

Soulpepper Theatre's Michael Young Theatre

50 Tank House Lane Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

