Digital Lottery Launches For THE BOOK OF MORMON in Toronto

A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each. 

By: Jan. 17, 2024

THE BOOK OF MORMON will launch digital ticket lottery in Toronto, playing at the Princess of Wales Theatre, January 24 through February 11, 2024.  A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each. 

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.  

THE BOOK OF MORMON LOTTERY DETAILS

The digital lottery for THE BOOK OF MORMON will begin at 10 a.m. on January 22, 2024.

Sign up at: Click Here and enter for a chance to purchase up to a maximum of two (2) tickets, at $25 per ticket, to a designated performance of THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Entries open at 10 a.m., two days prior to the performance and close 24 hours later.  Draws takes place at 10 a.m.  Winners have a limited time to purchase their tickets.   No purchase or payment required to enter or participate in the lottery.  A separate lottery will be held for each performance. You may not submit more than one entry per performance. Lottery winners will be selected at random.  THE BOOK OF MORMON Ticket Lottery Terms and Conditions.

  

THE BOOK OF MORMON LOTTERY SCHEDULE

Tuesday performance - Entries open at 10AM on the Sunday prior, and close when the draw happens 24 hours later (on Monday at 10AM).
Wednesday performance(s) - Entries open at 10AM on the Monday prior, and close when the draw happens 24 hours later (on Tuesday at 10AM).
Thursday performance(s) - Entries open at 10AM on the Tuesday prior, and close when the draw happens 24 hours later (on Wednesday at 10AM).
Friday performance - Entries open at 10AM on the Wednesday prior, and close when the draw happens 24 hours later (on Thursday at 10AM).
Saturday performances - Entries open at 10AM on the Thursday prior, and close when the draw happens 24 hours later (on Friday at 10AM).
Sunday performance(s) - Entries open at 10AM on the Friday prior, and close when the draw happens 24 hours later (on Saturday at 10AM).

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com




