Christine McKeon and Tom Finn Sing Eli Pasic at Jazz Bistro

Irritating audiences since 2012, Eli Pasic and his mildly amusing songs will make a one-night-only appearance at Jazz Bistro on Sunday, February 2nd (7PM) featuring stage performers Christine McKeon and Tom Finn!

CHRISTINE MCKEON is an established jazz vocalist and event entertainer throughout the GTA. Her theatre credits include the London Fringe Festival, the Grand Theatre, Drayton Entertainment, and five seasons at Victoria Playhouse Petrolia. She currently studies improv and stand-up comedy at the Second City Toronto and performs regularly for Health Arts Society's "Concerts In Care" series.

TOM FINN is a nomad who was born in the wrong era. An actor by trade he has a particular proclivity for performing. Finn's broadwayworld.com-winning cabarets in Toronto have given him a springboard to jump on...he may come down for the show on February 2nd. Credits: Perfect Wedding (Magnus Theatre, TB), Treasure Island (Sandals Resorts Turks & Caicos), Jungle Book (Sandals Jamaica), Anything Goes, Spamalot, Buddy Holly, Hairspray (Toronto), Mary Poppins (Richmond Hill), Glengarry Glen Ross (AADA, NYC).

ELI PASIC is a playwright, screenwriter, and bookwriter/composer-lyricist of musical comedies. He studied piano and composition at Berklee College Of Music and was mentored by Broadway orchestrator Larry Blank. He wrote the book and lyrics to a new musical comedy with composer Henry Krieger (co-author of "Dreamgirls" and "Side Show"), which has been published by Broadway Licensing. If show business fails, he will move to Greece and become a dairy farmer.

So venture to Jazz Bistro on Sunday, February 2nd (7PM) and have yourself a mildly amusing time!

