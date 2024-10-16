Cast and Creative Teams Set for Stratford Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With just one month of performances left in the 2024 season, the Stratford Festival has its preparations for 2025 in full swing. The preliminary casting for the 11 productions of the coming season has been revealed!

“The Stratford Festival 2025 season features a delicious banquet of feasts. How could we possibly find the variety and depth of skills needed to ensure its success? Well, with this extraordinary company of players that question has been answered with gusto,” Cimolino says. “Here are brilliant talents, some of the most promising and accomplished actors of our time, who look forward to sharing their work with you next season at the Stratford Festival.”

Those returning to key roles after some time away from the Stratford stages include Maev Beaty, Tim Campbell, Shakura Dickson, Sara Farb, Aaron Krohn, Yanna McIntosh, Tom Rooney and Liam Tobin.

Returning from this season to key roles are Graham Abbey, Christopher Allen, Celia Aloma, Sean Arbuckle, Dan Chameroy, Laura Condlln, Sarah Dodd, Austin Eckert, Jesse Gervais, Jonathan Goad, Jordin Hall, Jessica B. Hill, Sara-Jeanne Hosie, Jenna-Lee Hyde, Derek Kwan, Josue Laboucane, Jeff Lillico, Julie Lumsden, Amanda Lundgren, Tom McCamus, Seana McKenna, Marissa Orjalo, Lucy Peacock, Irene Poole, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, Steve Ross, André Sills, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, Sara Topham, Mark Uhre, Rylan Wilkie and Geraint Wyn Davies.

The season welcomes a number of actors who will make their Stratford debut in key roles in 2025, including Harper Rae Asch, Yoshie Bancroft, Ashley Dingwell, Michele Shuster, Caroline Toal and Nadine Villasin.

Rounding out the 2025 company are Cydnee Abbott, Eric Abel, Gabriel Antonacci, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Andrew Chown, Jarret Cody, David Collins, Aidan deSalaiz, Christine Desjardins, Thomas Duplessie, Justin Eddy, Ijeoma Emesowum, Katarina Fiallos, Henry Firmston, Jacklyn Francis, June Fukumura, Michelle Giroux, Jordan Goodridge, Steven Hao, Manami Hara, Evonny Harker, Harmony Holder, Isla Horner, Aisha Jarvis, Bonnie Jordan, Matthew Kabwe, Hiro Kanagawa, Alex Kelly, John Kirkpatrick, Bethany Kovarik, Kelsey Lacombe, Fae Lewis, Allison Lynch, Caitlyn MacInnis, Gracie Mack, Anthony MacPherson, Jordan Mah, Silvae Mercedes, Jamie Murray, Sofia Otta, Doug Oyama, Olivia Padfield, Anthony Palermo, Stephen Patterson, Joe Perry, Ali Powell, Jessica Reddy, Jason Sermonia, Makambe K. Simamba, Maria Vacratsis, Emilio Vieira, Addison Wagman and Dakota Jamal Wellman.

Programmed around the theme of Apollo, Venus, Mars: Reflections on Harmony, Love and War, next season features As You Like It; Annie; Sense and Sensibility; Dangerous Liaisons; Macbeth; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Anne of Green Gables; The Winter's Tale; Forgiveness; Ransacking Troy; and The Art of War.

Tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale to Members of the Stratford Festival beginning November 10 and to the public on December 16.

The casting team for the 2025 season includes Casting Director Ari Weinberg with Casting Associates Jennifer Emery and Aaron Jan.

Individual casts and creative teams are detailed below.

There is still some casting to be completed.

The 2025 season is generously supported by Ophelia Lazaridis

FESTIVAL THEATRE

Support for the 2025 season of the Festival Theatre is generously provided by

Daniel Bernstein & Claire Foerster

As You Like It

By William Shakespeare

Director: Chris Abraham

Set and Costume Designer: Julie Fox

Lighting Designer: Imogen Wilson

Composer: Ron Sexsmith

Composer and Sound Designer: Thomas Ryder Payne

Production Underwriters: John & Therese Gardner

Production Co-Sponsors: Martie & Bob Sachs

Director Chris Abraham's production of Shakespeare's pastoral comedy As You Like It will feature Christopher Allen as Orlando, Sara Farb as Rosalind and Aaron Krohn as Jaques with Sean Arbuckle as Duke Frederick, Seana McKenna as Duchess Senior, and Steve Ross as Touchstone.

The cast also includes Celia Aloma, Gabriel Antonacci, Andrew Chown (Oliver), Ashley Dingwell, Thomas Duplessie, Jacklyn Francis, Jesse Gervais, Jessica B. Hill (Phoebe), Hiro Kanagawa (Corin), Jeff Lillico (Le Beau), Silvae Mercedes (Audrey), Joe Perry, Makambe K. Simamba (Celia), Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane and Nadine Villasin.

In addition to Chris Abraham, the creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Julie Fox, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, Composer Ron Sexsmith and Composer and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne.

In a world rocked by political upheaval, a Duchess' daughter, Rosalind, faces exile from the city to the countryside. She flees with her cousin Celia, and the pair discover new identities and the prospect of new love, even as they confront their deepest fears.

Annie

Book By Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin

Based on “Little Orphan Annie” by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Director: Donna Feore

Choreographer: Donna Feore

Music Director: Laura Burton

Set and Costume Designer: Michael Gianfrancesco

Lighting Designer: Kimberly Purtell

Sound Designer: Haley Parcher

Production Co-Sponsors: Robert & Mary Ann Gorlin, Riki Turofsky & Charles Petersen, Peter & Carol Walters and RBC

This iconic family-friendly musical will hit the Stratford stage in a production directed and choreographed by Donna Feore, featuring Harper Rae Asch in the title role, Dan Chameroy as Oliver Warbucks, and Laura Condlln as Miss Hannigan, with Amanda Lundgren as Lily St. Regis, Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Grace Farrell, and Mark Uhre as Rooster.

The cast will also include Cydnee Abbott (Pepper), Eric Abel, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Jarret Cody, Christine Desjardins, Henry Firmston (Bert Healy), Jordan Goodridge, Evonny Harker, Harmony Holder (Molly), Isla Horner (July), Sara-Jeanne Hosie (Mrs. Pugh), Bonnie Jordan, Alex Kelly, Bethany Kovarik, Derek Kwan (Drake), Fae Lewis, Gracie Mack, Anthony MacPherson, Jordan Mah, Jamie Murray (Star-To-Be), Sofia Otta (Duffy), Olivia Padfield, Stephen Patterson (President Roosevelt, Lt. Ward), Ali Powell, Jessica Reddy (Kate), Jason Sermonia, Michele Shuster and Addison Wagman (Tessie).

In addition to Donna Feore, the creative team includes Music Director Laura Burton, Set and Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell and Sound Designer Haley Parcher.

Annie, winner of seven Tony Awards, is one of the most popular musicals ever written. It's filled with memorable and oh-so-hummable songs, including “Tomorrow,” “Hard Knock Life” and “You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.” It tells the story of a loveable orphan, Annie, who is stuck in an orphanage run by the dreadful Miss Hannigan. The child dreams of being reunited with her parents, but instead finds happiness with the wealthy Daddy Warbucks, who becomes not only her protector but also her hero, finding wealthy homes for all her friends at the orphanage.

Sense and Sensibility

By Kate Hamill

Based on the novel by Jane Austen

Director: Daryl Cloran

Set and Costume Designer: Dana Osborne

Lighting Designer: Jareth Li

Composer and Sound Designer: Jonathan Lewis

Production Co-Sponsors: The William and Nona Heaslip Foundation and the Tremain Family

Director Daryl Cloran's production of Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved classic Sense and Sensibility will feature Jessica B. Hill as Elinor Dashwood and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane as Marianne Dashwood, with Andrew Chown as John Willoughby and Seana McKenna as Mrs. Jennings.

The cast will also include Christopher Allen, Celia Aloma, Ashley Dingwell, Thomas Duplessie (Edward Ferrars, Robert Ferrars), Sara Farb (Fanny), Jesse Gervais, Jordin Hall, Jenna-Lee Hyde, Aaron Krohn, Josue Laboucane, Julie Lumsden, Steve Ross (Sir John Middleton), Makambe K. Simamba, Caroline Toal and Rylan Wilkie.

In addition to Daryl Cloran, the creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Dana Osborne, Lighting Designer Jareth Li and Composer and Sound Designer Jonathan Lewis.

The play follows the Dashwood sisters, who have been left destitute after the sudden death of their father. The girls find romance – and suffer heartbreak – as they try to regain social stability for their family in gossipy 18th century England.

Dangerous Liaisons

By Christopher Hampton

From the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos

Director: Esther Jun

Set Designer: Teresa Przybylski

Costume Designer: Nadine Grant

Lighting Designer: Arun Srinivasan

Composer and Sound Designer: Richard Feren

Production Co-Sponsors: Cathy & Paul Cotton and Doug Kennedy

Directed by Esther Jun, the romantic drama Dangerous Liaisons will feature Celia Aloma as La Presidente de Tourvel, Jesse Gervais as Le Vicomte de Valmont, Jessica B. Hill as La Marquise de Merteuil, with Ashley Dingwell as Cecile Volanges, Seana McKenna as Madame de Rosemonde and Nadine Villasin as Madame de Volanges.

The cast will also include Christopher Allen, Gabriel Antonacci, Thomas Duplessie (Azolan), Sara Farb (Emilie), Jacklyn Francis, Silvae Mercedes, Joe Perry, Makambe K. Simamba and Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane.

In addition to Esther Jun, the creative team includes Set Designer Teresa Przybylski, Costume Designer Nadine Grant, Lighting Designer Arun Srinivasan and Composer and Sound Designer Richard Feren.

In pre-Revolutionary France, the Marquise de Merteuil and her sometime lover the Vicomte de Valmont amuse themselves by plotting the seduction of two women of virtue: the virginal Cecile Volanges and the respectably married Madame de Tourvel. But as their cynical game proceeds, the players' motives grow deeper – and more deadly.

AVON THEATRE

Macbeth

By William Shakespeare

Created in collaboration with Ex Machina

Director: Robert Lepage

Set Designer: Ariane Sauvé

Costumer Designer: Michael Gianfrancesco

Lighting Designer: Kimberly Purtell

Composer and Sound Designer: John Gzowski

Production Underwriters: The Fabio Mascarin Foundation and Laurie J. Scott

Production Co-Sponsors: Sylvia Soyka, Carol Stephenson, O.C., and Catherine Wilkes in memory of David

Shakespeare's tragedy of unchecked corruption and heinous self-interest, Macbeth, directed by Robert Lepage, will feature Tom McCamus as Macbeth and Lucy Peacock as Lady Macbeth, with Graham Abbey as Banquo and Tom Rooney as Macduff.

The cast will also include David Collins (Duncan), Aidan deSalaiz (Witch 1), Austin Eckert (Malcolm), Justin Eddy (Witch 2), Michelle Giroux, Matthew Kabwe (Seyton), John Kirkpatrick, Anthony Palermo (Witch 3), André Sills (Ross), Maria Vacratsis (Porter), Emilio Vieira (Lennox) and Dakota Jamal Wellman (Murderer).

In addition to Robert Lepage, the creative team includes Set Designer Ariane Sauvé, Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell and Composer and Sound Designer John Gzowski.

Obsessed by omens and urged on by his wife's ambition, a heroic figure takes his destiny into his own hands. He murders his way to the top, only to find himself plunged ever deeper into tyranny as he battles vainly against enemies, real and imagined, from both sides of the grave.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Book by Jeffrey Lane

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Based on the film “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” written by Dale Launer and Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning

Original Broadway production directed by Jack O'Brien

Director: Bobby Garcia

Comments