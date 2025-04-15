Capitol Theatre Port Hope Reveals Summer Season Rollout Events & Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capitol Theatre Port Hope has shared programming details for next week's third-annual Summer Season Rollout - a series of community events running in Port Hope from April 21 to 26. The Season Rollout celebrates the magic of theatre with a week of original events, inspired by the season's upcoming productions. From family-friendly adventures to indulgent evenings of music, and pie (of course), there's something for everyone to enjoy, all in support of live theatre. The week wraps up with a Gala celebration, featuring a performance by the pride of Lakefield, Ontario - Royal Wood - plus a live auction, and special surprises.

Alice in Wonderland's Magical Tea Party

Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope)

April 21: 1 - 4pm

Tickets: PWYC

Details here.

This event celebrates the arrival of Bad Hats Theatre's Alice in Wonderland to the Capitol Theatre. At this interactive family-friendly event, attendees will have a chance to fall down the rabbit hole with a series of Alice-themed activities, including crafts, storytelling, music, and more! Sponsored by Furby House Books and Happenstance Bakery & Coffee Roastery.

Sugar, Butter, Flour: A Port Hope Pie Crawl

Various Locations, starting at the Capitol Theatre & ending at Ganaraska Brewing Company

April 22: 6 - 9pm

Tickets: $40

Details here.

Celebrate all that's sweet with our Waitress-themed twist on a pub crawl. We'll have the chance to taste sweet selections from various Port Hope institutions, each with their own take on the pies that define our upcoming Mainstage production. It all finishes at the Ganaraska Brewing Company with a Pie Social, including pie throwing, pie-tactular games, a pie sale, and entertainment by local talent Jeff Biggar. Sponsored by Ganaraska Brewing Company.

Cocktails & Curlers at the Studio

Studio 100 (14 Ontario St., Port Hope)

April 23: 6 - 9pm

Tickets: $50

Details here.

This event promises to serve up some southern comfort and conversation as we host a cocktail reception in one of Port Hope's most beloved salons. Enjoy complimentary Sweet Tea, Hors D'oeuvres, Sample Spa Services, Hair Tutorials, 80's Glamour Shots, and a very special treat served up "Shaken not Stirred"-all in celebration of our upcoming production of Steel Magnolias. Sponsored by Studio 100 & Atelier on John.

Hashbrowns & Harmonies

Port Hope Diner (68 Wellington St., Port Hope)

April 24: 6 - 9pm

Tickets: $25

Details here.

Share in some amazing live music from today's top Indigenous artists in an intimate setting while you enjoy breakfast for dinner. It's all served up hot in celebration of the world premiere of Rez Gas, a new Indigenous musical written by Cale Crowe and Genevieve Adam, that closes our summer season. This evening promises to be an up-close-and-personal opportunity to catch some incredible live music-with a side of syrup! Sponsored by Port Hope Diner.

Red Carpet Gala featuring Royal Wood

Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope)

April 26: 6 - 10pm

Tickets: $125

Details here.

Our annual Red Carpet Gala returns in 2025-and we've got lots to celebrate!

Join in first for a building-wide cocktail reception, celebrating the 11 productions of our largest season ever. Then we'll gather in the Rod Stewart & Masumi Suzuki Atmospheric Theatre to hear the pride of Lakefield-Royal Wood-as he performs live on stage!

With a live auction, our dynamic host Layne, and some special surprises, it's the event of the spring. Pull out the glitz and glamour to celebrate the season ahead with the Capitol!

