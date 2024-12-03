Canadian Production of & JULIET Will Hold Open Call For Dancers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In November, over 500 singers showed up to audition for & Juliet, the musical comedy which will play Toronto’s historic Royal Alexandra Theatre, beginning performances in December 2025.

On Monday December 16, casting continues with an open call for dancers at the Elgin Theatre, Stage Door entrance at 158 Victoria St.

All genders and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to attend this open call. Please note that Canadian Actors’ Equity Association members will be seen first.

Who Can Audition:

Ensemble Dancers in 20s. Must be highly skilled Hip-Hop dancers (b-boys and b-girls, poppers, lockers, and others with unique hip-hop based vocabularies) who are excellent physical storytellers. Prior experience with musical theatre or other long-running shows is helpful.

Experienced Dance Captains/Swings in 20s to mid 30s. Must be experienced Dance Captains and Swings with Hip-Hop and contemporary experience including dancing/singing in long-running shows. Will need to cover roles.

The new production will be cast by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.

About & Juliet

With a book by Toronto’s own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The production’s full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements).

& Juliet premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019, before transferring to the West End in November 2019. At the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards, & Juliet received 9 nominations and won 3 awards. Following a pre-Broadway summer run in 2022 in Toronto, & Juliet opened at New York’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out crowds and break box office records.

This fall, the first North American tour of & Juliet kicked off its route in Baltimore, Maryland, and will play in more than 30 cities in the next year. The North American tour joins the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and an upcoming German production (October 2024). By Spring 2025, the musical will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Comments