CREEPY BOYS Toronto Debut To Be Presented By Bad Dog Theatre

The CREEPY BOYS make their Toronto debut at The Assembly Theatre from December 26, 27 & 28th.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
CREEPY BOYS Toronto Debut To Be Presented By Bad Dog Theatre Image
Fresh from an 8-week UK & European tour, queer Canadian comedy duo, the CREEPY BOYS makes their Toronto debut this holiday season after sold-out shows across Canada, the UK and Australia with 3 performances presented by Bad Dog Theatre as part of their Comedy on Queen season. 

Created and performed by real-life lovers turned identical twins, S.E. Grummett (they/them) and Sam Kruger (he/him), CREEPY BOYS invites you, the audience, to attend the thirteenth birthday party of two very strange twin boys. The twins recruit the audience to help them set up their party, with all the deference and direct eye contact you’d expect from attending a twin-teen birthday blast, before driving the show off a horror comedy cliff - think the twins from The Shining meets My Super Sweet 16. This is one birthday party you’d be cursed to miss! 

The duo met while touring on the Canadian Fringe circuit and quickly fell in love. Since then, the show has been redeveloped with the help of comedy director Deanna Fleysher (of award-winning show Butt Kapinski). CREEPY BOYS premiered at the FringeWorld Festival (in Perth) before touring across Australia, the UK and finally to the Edinburgh Fringe, where it took home the Unforgettable Show Award presented by Summerhall. 

The CREEPY BOYS make their Toronto debut at The Assembly Theatre from December 26, 27 & 28th - perfect for anyone stuck in the city for the holidays. 




