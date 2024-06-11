CORPUS to Present The North American Premiere Of MUKASHI, MUKASHI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CORPUS artistic director David Danzon will present the North American premiere of the company's original theatrical work Mukashi, Mukashi (Once upon a time), taking place in Toronto this fall. A co-production with Japan's The Kio Company, Mukashi, Mukashi explores two iconic fairy tale characters from Western and Japanese folklore: The Wolf, from Little Red Riding Hood and the Crane, from The Gratitude of the Crane. Their unlikely meeting in this production sets the stage for a conflictual then harmonious relationship that blossoms through a transformative journey. The stage work uses traditional and contemporary Japanese art forms (Origami, Kyōgen, Bunraku, Manga), mixed with Western practices old and new including pantomime and the comedy traditions of Looney Tunes cartoons and TV talk shows. The piece, which first premiered in 2023 at Japan's Toyooka Theatre Festival, is presented in English and Japanese with surtitles in English. Performances from September 24 to 29 take place at The Theatre Centre (1115 Queen St. W, Toronto). Opening night is September 25 at 8 p.m..

Conceived and directed by Danzon, and created with the ensemble, Mukashi, Mukashi speaks to children and adults alike. It introduces the poetic and intriguing world of Japanese folk tales and blends it with the dark and comedic undertones of western fairytales, all with a playful CORPUS twist and cross-cultural sensibility.

"Both the Wolf and the Crane carry deep roots in the collective consciousness of their respective cultures," shared David Danzon. "We set out to adapt two of their most popular stories mixing traditional and contemporary theatre forms in ways that we feel will entice Toronto audiences. It's been my privilege to have spent many years working in Japan, and working with Japanese artists to inform the process of Mukashi, Mukashi specifically. Many Japanese art forms are very rooted in the body, and approached with such rigour and respect for tradition - something that aligns with both my personal interests and the values of CORPUS."

The North American premiere of Mukashi, Mukashi will be performed by Sakura Korin, Kohey Nakadachi, Takako Segawa, and Kaitlin Torrance. Lighting and set design is by Yann Becker, costume design by Atsuko Kiyokawa, music composition and sound design by Anika Johnson, additional choreography by Matt O'Connor, and dramaturgy and graphic design by Carolin Lindner.

Age recommendation: six and up.

Run time: approximately 60 minutes, no intermission.

Ticket and Box Office Information: Tickets for Mukashi, Mukashi are $42, with $18 for students, seniors and arts workers. Additional fees may apply. All shows run at The Theatre Centre - 1115 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON, M6J 1J1. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 416-538-0988.

Show dates and times:

Tuesday, September 24 8 p.m (Preview)

Wednesday, September 25 8 p.m (Opening Night)

Thursday, September 26 8 p.m (with Post-Show Discussion)

Friday, September 27 8 p.m

Saturday, September 28, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 29 2 p.m.

