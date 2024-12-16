COME FROM AWAY in Toronto Releases New Block Of Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sell-out run in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre English Theatre, followed by a homecoming in Toronto this past fall, the new Canadian production of the multi-award-winning global sensation Come From Away will extend performances once again at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre. A new block of tickets are now on sale for performances through April 6, 2025.

The Canadian production of Come From Away began in Toronto on February 18, 2018, and it played to sold-out audiences for over two years, until its run was cut short by the COVID global pandemic on March 13, 2020. It returned to the stage on December 15, 2021, but this run was also cut short by yet another new variant of COVID, the dreaded Omicron, which triggered yet another lockdown.

For safety and to ensure a healthy future run, the producers opted to put the show on hiatus until times were more consistently stable. When the show was ready for its return, it did so at our nation's capital. Indeed, Come From Away began its next chapter at the National Arts Centre English Theatre, August 14 to September 1, 2024.

It finally returned to its original Canadian home, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, on September 22, 2024, and was greeted with rave reviews and standing ovations.

All but three of the 18-member company were part of the earlier production of the show.

The original Canadian production of Come From Away will mark a milestone on January 29, 2025 when it gives its 1000th performance!

Come From Away features an all-Canadian cast starring: Kyle Brown as Bob & others, Saccha Dennis as Hannah & others, Steffi DiDomenicantonio as Janice & others, Barbara Fulton as Diane & others, Lisa Horner as Beulah & others, James Kall as Nick/Doug & others, Jeff Madden as Kevin T. /Garth & others, Ali Momen as Kevin J. /Ali & others, Cory O'Brien as Oz & others, Kristen Peace as Bonnie & others, David Silvestri as Claude & others and Cailin Stadnyk as Beverley/Annette & others. The cast also includes Clint Butler, Kate Etienne, Barbara Johnston, Jawon Mapp, Sarah Nairne and Aaron Walpole as Standbys.

