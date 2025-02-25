CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL Comes to Toronto's CAA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last Spring, the musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey's popular book series, Dog Man: The Musical, dazzled Toronto audiences at the CAA Theatre. Now, the same company who brought us Dog Man: The Musical, has done the same with Dav Pilkey's spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club. TheaterWorksUSA's production of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical is coming to Toronto April 12 to May 4, 2025, at the CAA Theatre.

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs' constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey's irreverently hilarious book series. Recommended for ages 5+

Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander, the same team that brought you Dog Man: The Musical! Direction and choreography is by Marlo Hunter. Set design is by Cameron Anderson, costume design is by Jen Caprio, lighting design is by David Lander, co-sound design is by Scott Stauffer and Jesse Desrosiers, puppet design/ fabrication is by AchesonWalsh Studios, and orchestrations are by Brad Alexander.

Comments