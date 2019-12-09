BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Update: DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Toronto:

Best Cabaret Performance or Solo Concert (Male or Female)

Thomas Finn - A RATPACKED CHRISTMAS - The Lower Ossington Theatre 23%

Chris Tsujiuchi - A VERY CHRIS-TERICAL CHRISTMAS CABARET - Jane Mallet Theatre 19%

Wendy Lands - WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW WITH WENDY LANDS - Crow's Theatre 13%

Best Community Theatre

Wavestage Theatre Company 14%

Marquee Theatrical Productions 13%

Scarborough Music Theatre 11%

Best Community Theatre Production

MAMMA MIA - Marquee Theatrical Productions 15%

CABARET - Wavestage Theatre Company 14%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - City Youth Players 12%

Best Direction of a Musical (Equity)

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 23%

Donna Feore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 13%

Carrie Libling - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Electric Moon Theatre Company 11%

Best Direction of a Play (Equity)

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 16%

Jonathan Goad - THE CRUCIBLE - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%

Nina Lee-Aquino - SCHOOL GIRLS OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Obsidian Theatre 13%

Best Ensemble Cast (Equity)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 15%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%

PUFFS - Lower Ossington Theatre 9%

Best Fringe Festival Production (Musical)

EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre 29%

TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Al Green Theatre 28%

BOYS DONT CRY - Robert Gill 23%

Best Fringe Festival Production (Play)

DINNER WITH THE DUTCHESS - FACTORY THEATRE 31%

THE DECEMBER MAN - Theatre@Eastminster 27%

BENEATH THE BED - Theatre Born Between 16%

Best Independent Theatre Production

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 21%

THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 16%

URINETOWN: IN CONCERT - We Are Here Productions 15%

Best Leading Actor (Musical - Equity)

Robert Markus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 36%

Nolen Dubuc - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 12%

Andre Morin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 9%

Best Leading Actor (Play - Equity)

Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 17%

Geraint Wyn Davies - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 12%

Nicholas Arnold - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 10%

Best Leading Actress (Musical - Equity)

Stephanie LaRochelle - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 18%

Blythe Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%

Louise Pitre - PIAF/DIETRICH - CAA Theatre 11%

Best Leading Actress (Play - Equity)

Lucy Peacock - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%

Irene Poole - HENRY VIII - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%

Allegra Fulton - DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS - FACTORY THEATRE 18%

Best Musical (Equity)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish) 20%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 14%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 8%

Best Musical (Professional/Non-Equity)

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Lower Ossington Theatre 18%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 17%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Lower Ossington Theatre 10%

Best Non-Equity/Professional Theatre

Lower Ossington Theatre 60%

Hart House Theatre 40%

Best Original Choreography (Equity)

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 32%

Alayna Kellet, Leah Cameron, Adam Martino - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 14%

Marc Kimelman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment 11%

Best Original Costume Design (Equity)

Dana Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 26%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 18%

Dariusz Korbiel - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 17%

Best Original Lighting Design (Equity)

Wesley Babcock - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 20%

Michael Walton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%

Michael Walton - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 18%

Best Original Set Design (Equity)

Michael Gianfrancesco - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 20%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 15%

Michael Gianfrancesco - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 10%

Best Original Sound Design (Equity)

Peter McBoyle - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 27%

Peter McBoyle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 23%

Kai Harada - THE BAND'S VISIT - Ed Mirvish THEATRE 20%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)

Gabi Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 19%

Blythe Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 13%

Kayla James - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Drayton Entertainment 11%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)

Kate McArthur - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 23%

Karen Parker - SHE THE PEOPLE - Second City 23%

Catherine Rainville - OTHELLO - Shakespeare BASH'd 15%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)

Garett Hill - GREASE - Drayton Entertainment 20%

Dan Chameroy - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%

Brandon Antonio - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Stage/Mirvish 11%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)

Benedict Campbell - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment 21%

Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 19%

RYAN G. HINDS - LILIES; OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA - LEMONTREE CREATIONS/BUDDIES IN BAD TIMES/WHY NOT THEATRE 17%

Best Play (Equity)

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Soulpepper 16%

THE WOLVES - CROW'S THEATRE 15%

HENRY VIII - STRATFORD FESTIVAL 15%

Best Professional Theatre

STRATFORD FESTIVAL 28%

MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 27%

SOULPEPPER 11%

Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Female)

Nicole Sherwin - DRAMA 101 56%

Leah Cameron - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 44%

Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Male)

Daniel Karp - EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre 23%

Mateo Lewis - BOYS DONT CRY 18%

Colin Ougler - TALES OF A COCKTAIL - Breakaway Entertainment 13%

