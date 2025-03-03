Bridge Music + Kofi Dartey to Bring NO PLACE LIKE HOME Tour to TD Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TD Music Hall will welcome Bridge Music and Kofi Dartey on Friday, June 13, 2025, featuring performances by SEWA, Campus Rush Music, Reggie Dartey, and more.

Bridge Music and Kofi Dartey's ‘No Place Like Home Tour' combines all forms of creative expression, bringing to the forefront electric performances and raw praise. There is truly no place like home, and this tour reminds us that we can always find safety when we come to Him. This unforgettable night is set to create an atmosphere of high energy, unfiltered worship, and deep reflection. Don't miss this faith-filled night and your chance to experience it live.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member. Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Comments