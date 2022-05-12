Ben Heppner to Star in Collingwood Music Festival Fundraising Concert

The Collingwood Music Festival has announced that as of now, ticket sales are open for their third annual event! The festival brings exceptional performances to Collingwood each summer, featuring award-winning artists in the fields of classical, world, jazz and Indigenous genres. Running from Saturday July 9th to Friday July 15th, 2022; on the opening weekend festival-goers will hear the brilliant, symphonic power of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, and a swingin' a cappella choir - Countermeasure, which will have the audience singin' along and dancing in the aisles. That's just the start! This year, the festival is also hosting a full Saturday of FREE events for youth in nearby Duntroon Highlands Golf Club, with an enchanted, musical pathway coupled with the serenity of nature - all outdoors with charming views of the bay. The Nathaniel Dett Chorale will deliver a powerful program of popular spirituals followed by a finale featuring Schubert's delightful "Trout" quintet. And so much more in-between!

"Music can provide us with a soothing, healing sense of refuge from the craziness of the outside world, while bringing us closer together as a community. This year's summer festival will prove that to be true in innumerable ways. After all, it marks the exciting return to live music and we're bringing a mosaic of performances to Collingwood, from intimate chamber music experiences to world music adventures," says the festival's artistic director Daniel Vnukowski. "Aside from my role as Artistic Director, I will be directly participating this year in the role of pianist, collaborator and even improvising a soundtrack to a silent Charlie Chaplin flick outdoors, right on our charming South Georgian Bay on Sunday, July 10!"

On Sunday, June 5th at 3pm. two months before the festival begins, organizers are incredibly proud to host a fundraising concert starring the most celebrated dramatic tenor in the world, Ben Heppner, and the brilliant concert pianist Daniel Vnukowski. The duo performs Richard Strauss' Enoch Arden, a melodrama for narrator and piano published in 1864 by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, during his tenure as England's poet laureate. Guests may enjoy amazing views of beautiful Hockley Valley and gourmet cuisine, whilst sipping on an award-winning VQA ruby red or honey white wine from Windrush Estate Winery at 3100 Concession Road 3 Adjala (32.80 mi) Palgrave, ON. Order now at: https://collingwoodfestival.com/event/windrush-estate-winery-2022-fundraiser/

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, July 9, 7pm - Inaugural Concert - Rhapsody On The Bay

The 55-member ensemble National Academy Orchestra 's majestic return to Collingwood with the festival's very own Artistic Director Daniel Vnukowski at the piano performing Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue

Saturday, July 9 FREE! Youth Day at Duntroon Highlands Golf Club

An entire day of FREE events for youth and families in celebration of Nunavut Day!

Program and schedule at: https://collingwoodfestival.com/event/nunavut-day-duntroon

Sunday, July 10, 3pm - Swingin' with Countermeasure

This popular classical crossover choral group has shared stages with other a cappella giants including Naturally 7, The Swingle Singers, and, top 40 stars Corey Hart and Blue Rodeo



Monday, July 11, 7pm - Tomson Highway: Songs In The Key of Cree



The legendary playwright, author, composer/songwriter and performer and his cabaret

Featuring powerhouse Peruvian-Canadian vocalist Patricia Cano; Marcus Ali, saxophone



Tuesday, July 12, 7pm - Canada's Celebrated String Quartet

A champion of contemporary music, the JUNO award-winning Penderecki String Quartet .The festival is also commissioning a work by Dr. Daniel Mehdizadeh, composer-in-residence of the Scarborough Philharmonic.

Wednesday, July 13, 7pm - KUNÉ Global Orchestra

12 world-class musicians from abroad, each performing on a unique instrument from their homeland, and one Métis, all of whom call Canada home. Kuné means "together" in Esperanto.

