Ballet Edmonton Comes to Toronto This Month

Ballet Edmonton will debut a new work at Fall For Dance North (FFDN), Toronto's premier professional international dance festival, on September 26th and 27th with the world premiere of a new creation by choreographer Anne Plamondon; “Feel no More”.

As part of Homecoming the 2024 Signature Program at Fall for Dance North, Ballet Edmonton will perform “Feel no More” in a triple bill with The National Ballet of Canada and Malpaso Dance Company.

Anne is one of the most prolific contemporary dance artists of our time. She has made significant contributions to the work of many of Canada's most celebrated choreographers such as Crystal Pite and Victor Quijada. As a dance maker, Plamondon's work is impactful and generates profound impressions on those who witness her work.

Anne has created a new work for a small ensemble of dancers and is collaborating with sound designers Rafa Aslan and Zach Frampton. Ballet Edmonton is thrilled to perform her work for the first time ever at Fall For Dance North's tenth anniversary.

“Anne is a rare and special artist. Her intelligence, humility, honesty and devotion to our art form is felt every day she works in the studio. The dance artists of Ballet Edmonton, myself and our entire artistic team have been inspired by her expertise and the poetry of her choreographic voice. The depths she is diving through as she explores so many physical expressions of the body deserve to be witnessed and celebrated ”

Fall for Dance North is celebrating its 10th Anniversary Season in Toronto and Ballet Edmonton is honoured to be part of the festival. FFDN brings you closer to the art of dance with an affordable price of $25 (+ service fees) and flexible packages. More information and tickets are available at: Fall For Dance North

To learn more about Ballet Edmonton online Ballet Edmonton

