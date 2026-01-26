Ariel Posen To Perform At TD Music Hall In May

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall and Departure Festival present Ariel Posen in concert at TD Music Hall on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Posen’s work blends elements of heartland rock, Americana, soul, R&B, and pop into a genre-spanning sound shaped by expressive guitar work and introspective songwriting. He has earned recognition for both his musicianship and his approach to contemporary roots-based music, with Rolling Stone previously describing him as “a modern-day musical virtuoso.”

The May performance marks Posen’s return to Toronto as part of a presentation by Massey Hall and Departure Festival, continuing a season of live music events at TD Music Hall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be available online or through the Massey Hall box office by phone at 416-872-4255.