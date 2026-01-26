Ariel Posen To Perform At TD Music Hall In May

Massey Hall and Departure Festival present the Toronto concert.
Massey Hall and Departure Festival present Ariel Posen in concert at TD Music Hall on Saturday, May 9, 2026.
Posen’s work blends elements of heartland rock, Americana, soul, R&B, and pop into a genre-spanning sound shaped by expressive guitar work and introspective songwriting. He has earned recognition for both his musicianship and his approach to contemporary roots-based music, with Rolling Stone previously describing him as “a modern-day musical virtuoso.”
The May performance marks Posen’s return to Toronto as part of a presentation by Massey Hall and Departure Festival, continuing a season of live music events at TD Music Hall.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be available online or through the Massey Hall box office by phone at 416-872-4255.
