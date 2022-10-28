Anesti Danelis Brings His Hit Musical Comedy Concert Back For A Limited Run At Comedy Bar This December

After a smash hit debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival, and a critically acclaimed tour to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, award-winning musical comedian Anesti Danelis brings his hit comedy concert "This Show Will Change Your Life" back to Toronto for a limited run December 2nd & 3rd 2022 at Comedy Bar Danforth (2800 Danforth Avenue).

THIS SHOW WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE is a musical comedy concert and stand-up show with catchy songs on guitar, piano and violin, about: stealing from work, living at home, mermaids with unsolicited advice, the dangers of toying with a bisexual man's heart, alternative medicines, mental health breaks, signs your partner is cheating on you (they're wearing shoes, pants, and a shirt? who are they trying to impress?), and so much more!

"This Show Will Change Your Life is a musical comedy concert that spoofs wellness culture and self-help advice. I feel like we're constantly being bombarded with advice to "how to change your life!" by random people online or in print." said Anesti Danelis "Sometimes I'll be scrolling through TikTok and I'll get videos on "how to manifest your dreams," or someone will be performing reiki on camera to "cleanse my aura," or I'll walk into a book store and a book will be like "How to UN-F**K YOURSELF, YOU A**HOLE!" I thought it would be fun to poke at this, and show how ridiculous some of the self-help world can be and that absolutely no one knows sh*t. This show is a ridiculously fun time packed with funny original songs set to great music. If you're a fan of Flight of the Conchords or the Lonely Island, then this kind of show is right up your alley. I hope audiences walk away feeling like they can change their lives themselves without having to listen to any wellness gurus on Instagram telling them that microdosing kombucha while practising gratitude in the wilderness will solve their problems."

This Show Will Change Your Life - Performances

Friday, December 2nd - 7:00pm

Saturday, December 3rd - 7:00pm

To purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206079®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcomedybar.ca%2Fshows%2Fanesti-danelis?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Anesti's musical comedy videos have taken the internet by storm, going consistently viral and raking up over 130 million views online, and over 370,000 followers. He has been seen on CBC, Global TV, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Extra TV (America), RTL Explosiv (Germany) and has an hour-long musical comedy special streaming worldwide on Next Up Comedy. His work has been featured on Funny or Die, VICE, People Magazine, Daily Mail and more. You may also know him as the guy who busted out his guitar and sang-quit his Starbucks job in a video that went viral worldwide across almost every outlet in 2019.

As a live act he tours his musical comedy shows to festivals earning both audience and critical praise. His debut show was announced as Top 8 Best Comedy Shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the Amused Moose Comedy Awards 2018, and he has been nominated for Best Variety Act at the Canadian Comedy Awards 2019. His sophomore show experienced a sold-out run and critical praise in the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival before heading back to Edinburgh where it was taped for a comedy special.