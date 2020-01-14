Alumnae Theatre Will Stage THE TRIP TO THE BOUNTIFUL

The award-winning play The Trip to Bountiful is returning to Toronto. The play opens January 17 at Alumnae Theatre and runs until February 1.

Horton Foote 's much-loved story focuses on persistent attempts by 80-year-old Carrie Watts to escape from her unhappy family home. Having spent her twilight years with her son and his abusive wife, Carrie plans a getaway to her hometown of Bountiful for a taste of freedom.

Director Brenda Darling says Horton's play is very much a story for today even though it was written in the 1940s. "It's about ageism and elder abuse. At the same time, it's about endurance. At the end you realize that like Carrie Watts , you can do anything, and that's uplifting."

The cast features Jane Hunter as Carrie Watts , Kim Croscup as her daughter-in-law and Jamie Johnson as her son. The show is produced by Simone Goldberg.

Friday January 17th - 8pm Opening

Sat. Jan 18th - 7pm - Charity Night (Sold Out)

Sun. Jan 19th - 2pm - Pay what you can (in person sales only)

Wed. Jan 22nd - 2-for-1 tickets -Artists Appreciation Night (everyone is welcome)

Thurs. Jan 23rd - 8pm

Fri. Jan 24th- 8pm

Sat. Jan 25th 8pm

Sun. Jan 26th - 2pm Pay what you can (In person sales only)

Wed. Jan. 29th -2-for-1 tickets - Neighbourhood Night Out (everyone is welcome)

Thu, Jan 30th - 8pm

Fri, Jan 31st, 8pm

Sat, Feb 1st, -Closing night

TICKETS AT https://www.alumnaetheatre.com/the-trip-to-bountiful.html

Or call 416-364-4170 ext. 1 (Please state your full name and phone number)

See a trailer below!





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You