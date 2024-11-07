A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Presented At Shaw Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A timeless tale – certain to bring comfort and joy to all – begins previews tomorrow. Christmas spirits of the Dickensian kind will once again inhabit the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre when holiday favourite A Christmas Carol takes the stage until December 22. This year, Ryan G. Hinds directs the annual festive production.



On Christmas Eve, wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Sanjay Talwar) is visited by the tormented ghost of his late business partner with a warning to change his selfish ways or suffer a similar fate. During the night, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past (Tara Rosling), Present (Shawn Wright) and Future, each with a similar warning and visions of what was, what is and what could be his fate. Humbled by this experience, Scrooge resolves to change his ways to the delight of his newfound friends and family.



The Festival's A Christmas Carol has set and costumes designed by Christine Lohre, lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte and music direction by Ryan deSouza. The creative team also includes associate lighting designer Theo Belc and puppetry coach Alexandra Montagnese. The stage management team includes Beatrice Campbell, stage manager, and Kathryn Urbanek, assistant stage manager. A Christmas Carol was originally adapted and directed by Tim Carroll, with original music by Paul Sportelli, and original movement and puppetry direction by Alexis Milligan.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from November 8 to December 22, (available for review beginning November 14), A Christmas Carol is recommended for audience members 6+/Grade 1+. Running time is approximately 90 minutes, including one intermission.



SELFIE ALERT: following every performance, audience members will have the opportunity to take a photo of the A Christmas Carol cast.



In keeping with the spirit of the Season, non-perishable food items will be collected for local not-for-profit Newark Neighbours at all holiday performances of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady and A Christmas Carol. Cash donations will also be collected at all matinee and evening performances on November 30, December 7 and December 14 in support of Newark Neighbours.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) and online at shawfest.com.

Comments