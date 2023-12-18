2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Toronto Awards; RENT, 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR, & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 45%

Fatuma Adar - SHE’S NOT SPECIAL - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 24%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 16%

Michael Hughes - MICKEY AND JUDY - Capitol Theatre 15%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 29%

Sabrina Hooper - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 18%

Carol Wells/Dot Routledge - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 14%

Noam Citrin - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 13%

Sabrina Hooper - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Scarborough Music Theatre 12%

Alana Collver - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 8%

Gabby Noga - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Mark Kimmelman - RENT - Stratford Festival 14%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 14%

Esie Mensah - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHAISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 11%

Jordan Robertson-Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

Stephen Cota and Wendy Gorling - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Jesse Robb - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

Lisa Stevens - ROCK OF AGES - Hamilton Family Theater, Cambridge, Ontario 4%

Joann M. Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

Cameron Carver - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Jaz Fairy - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 4%

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Anikka Hanson - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Lise Cormier - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Jen Cohen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

Haui, Rodney Diverlus + Jera Wolfe - PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 28%

Jennifer Simpson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 19%

Andra Bradish - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 17%

Kara Austria - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 14%

Hilary speed - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Oakville centre for the performing arts 13%

Nika Gottlieb - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 10%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 16%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Ming Wong - RENT - Stratford Festival 12%

Andrew Nasturzio - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Nadine Grant - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 8%

Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Stephanie Malek - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 4%

Dana Osborne - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Julie Fox - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Fay Fullerton - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Robin Fisher - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 3%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 3%

Rachel Forbes - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 3%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jung-Hye Kim - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Cheryl McClennan & Theodore McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Rachel Forbes - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Tracy Gorman - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Musuem - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

Emily Dix - WAYNE & SHUSTER LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 0%

Josie Thomas - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 64%

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATRE - Meridian Hall 28%

PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dot Routledge - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 33%

Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 29%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 19%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 10%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thom Allison - RENT - Stratford Festival 23%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

Weyni Mengesha - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 12%

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 11%

Zachary Mansfield - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 10%

Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 7%

Lezlie Wade - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 6%

Tracey Flye - KELLY V KELLY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 5%

Luke Sheppard - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 5%

Chantel Ford - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 3%

Laurence Connor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

Evan Tsitsias - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

James Grieve - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 53%

Isabella Cesari - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 47%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Weyni Mengesha - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 14%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 14%

Ashley Comeau - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 12%

Andrew Kushnir - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 11%

Jillian Keiley - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 7%

Helen Juvonen - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Tyler J. Seguin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Joel Greenberg - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 4%

John Dove - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Marjorie Chan - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 3%

James Wallis - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 3%

Kimberley Rampersad - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

Sam White - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Sue Miner - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Antoni Cimolino - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%

Peter Hinton-Davis - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 2%

Athena Kaitlin Trinh - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

David Nairn - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 42%

GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company 34%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 16%

THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 14%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 9%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 6%

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 6%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 3%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 2%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

WAYNE & SHUSTER, LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

D&D LIVE - Bad Dog Theatre Company 1%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 1%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 1%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 35%

Emily Pople - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 24%

Chris Northey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 23%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 17%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - RENT - Stratford Festival 17%

Tim Deiling - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 15%

Wes Babcock - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 13%

Kimberly Purtell - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 9%

Colin Hughes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Kim Purtell - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Justine Cargo - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

Adam Walters - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Leigh Ann Vardy - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Kimberly Purtell - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

Bonnie Beecher - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 3%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Seann Murray - SCRIPT TEASE - National Theatre of the World 2%

Rachel Shaen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

Tim Mitchell - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 56%

Max Darlington - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 28%

Rowyn Campbell & Spencer Glassman - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 16%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - RENT - Stratford Festival 19%

Miguel Esteban - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 13%

Mark Camilleri - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Liz Baird - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Kalena Bovell, Conductor - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 12%

Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 8%

Patrick Hurley - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 6%

Paul Sportelli - GYPSY - Shaw Festival 4%

John Cameron - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

David Coulter - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Kieren MacMillan - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

J. Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jeremiah Sparks - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 33%

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 31%

CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 17%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 10%

LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%



Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 21%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 13%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 12%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 10%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 5%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 3%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 10%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 9%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 8%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 7%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 7%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - St. Volodymyr Theatre - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 6%

THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 4%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

MY SISTER'S RAGE - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 3%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

CAEZUS - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

DANIELLE TEA’S INFERNAL LATTE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 0%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 27%

Katie Wise - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 25%

Christian Baes - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Devon de Santos - CABARET - Oakville centre for the performing arts 7%

Alicia Balduzzi - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 7%

Maggie Tavares - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 6%

Isla McLeod - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 5%

Natalie Maclagan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Nolan Rush - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 4%

Matt Avery - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 3%

Cass Iacovelli - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Dave Comeau - ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 11%

Andrea Macasaet - RENT - Stratford Festival 7%

Brogan Nelson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Keanu Uchida - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 7%

Brianna Love - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

Lena Hall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 5%

Robert Markus - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 4%

Neema Bickersteth - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 4%

Kolton Stewart - RENT - Stratford Festival 3%

Elysia Cruz - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Julia Pulo - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Eva Foote - KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 3%

Bruce Dow - MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 3%

Sterling Jarvis - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 2%

Andrea Baker - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 2%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Kathleen Mills - THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 2%

Andrew Broderick - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 2%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 2%

Vanessa Fisher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 2%

Craig Maguire - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 2%

Jonathan Goad - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Jac Yarrow - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 1%

Jaz Robinson - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses 36%

Andrea Perez - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 23%

Valentine Leger - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 16%

Mia Rebelo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 14%

Will Carriere - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Paul Gross - KING LEAR - Stratford Festival 11%

Maev Beaty - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 8%

Sean Arbuckle - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

d’bi.young anitafrika - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 7%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 6%

Alia Rasul - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

Alicia Plummer - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Mason Sheaves - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 4%

Kevin Doyle - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Antonette Rudder - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 3%

Azeem Nathoo - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Ben Carlson - THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

Olunike Adeliyi - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 2%

Matt Baram - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 2%

Davinder Malhi - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Rosie Simon - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Alex Clay - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 2%

Janelle - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

Aurora McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Kate McArthur - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

Scott Wentworth - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%

Ordena Stephens-Thompson - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 1%

Laura Rogers - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 20%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 10%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 9%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 7%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 7%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 4%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%

THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

EMOLIE DU CHATELWT DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 0%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 64%

OF THE SEA - Co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Obsidian Theatre Company 36%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Pascal Labillois - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 35%

Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 29%

Emelia Findlay - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 18%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 11%

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brandon Kleiman - RENT - Stratford Festival 17%

Wes Babcock & Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 14%

Camellia Koo and Rachel Forbes - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 10%

Emma Bailey - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Arnulfo Maldonaldo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 7%

Brandon Kleiman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 6%

Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Michael Gianfrancesco - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 5%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 4%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Joanna Yu - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Samantha McCue - WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 3%

Anahita Dehbonehi - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

Lucy Osborne - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Jackie Chau - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

Gillian Fallow - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 53%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 47%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Joshua Reid - RENT - Stratford Festival 17%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 14%

Paul Gatehouse - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Thomas Ryder Payne - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 12%

Tom Marshall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 9%

Jake Rodriguez - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 8%

Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 7%

Deanna H. Choi - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 5%

Sierra Haynes - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Debashis Sinha - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 3%

Julia Edda Pape - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

Ranil Sonnadara - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%

Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 28%

Jill McMillan - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 23%

Parisa Shahmir - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Sydney Harwood-Jones - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre,Lindsay 9%

James R. Woods - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 8%

Josie Dolin - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Cass Iacovelli - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 6%

Nick Cikoja - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 4%

Avril Brigden - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 3%

Angelli McGuigan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Lev Tokol - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lee Siegel - RENT - Stratford Festival 20%

Nestor Lozano Jr - RENT - Stratford Festival 13%

Sam Rosenthal - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Ryan Whittal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 10%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 7%

Erica Peck - RENT - Stratford Festival 6%

Eddie Glen - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 4%

Elora Joy Sarmiento - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 4%

Kelly Holiff - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Nicola Dawn-Brook - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Sian Reese-Williams - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Alma Cuervo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Henry Firmston - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Manuel Pacific - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Jeremy Legat - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Leon Craig - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Lawrence Libor - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Noel Sullivan - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alana Bridgewater - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 15%

Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 14%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 11%

Emilio Vieira - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 11%

Lucy Peacock - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 8%

Philip Cairns - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 7%

Tanner Homonko - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 5%

Carling Tedesco - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 5%

Gordon S. Miller - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 4%

Kiera Publicover - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 4%

Desiree Brathwaite - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Marissa Rasmussen - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

PETER RABBIT - Young People’s Theatre 52%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise 48%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 29%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 29%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 16%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 15%

YOU AND I - Young People’s Theatre 6%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre 43%

Wavestage Theatre Company 28%

St. Michael's College Troubadours 11%

Thaumatrope Theatre 10%

Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 7%

