23rd Annual Paprika Theatre Festival to Take Place in May

Paprika Theatre Festival will present its 23rd annual Paprika Theatre Festival.

Kicking off on May 14th, the festival opens its doors for Torontonians to experience an amazing lineup of workshops, presentations, staged readings, and community events in the Regent Park neighborhood of downtown Toronto on a budget that works for their wallet. The groundbreaking festival showcases the work of nineteen young and emerging artists, offering a glimpse into the exciting future of Canadian Theatre.

The Paprika Festival runs May 14 to 19, 2024, with in-person events occurring at Native Earth Performing Arts' Aki Studio. Learn more about this year's programming and participants, and book your free ticket or purchase Pay-What-You-Can festival tickets here.

gather, listen, share, act

"Paprika artists and staff experience the effects of housing unaffordability, low wages, and pressures of inflation on a daily basis. We talk about it over lunch, on the TTC home from workshops, and in our program sessions. It is a challenge to be young, and to be an artist, in Toronto in 2024.

Coming together creates energy - the magic of exchange, of presence, of communion. Amidst all the chaos, uncertainty, and misinformation, the simple act of being together in a room makes us feel less alone.

The 23rd Paprika Festival is a celebration of emerging storytellers and their stories. It's a celebration of organizations who act as hubs for community and share the spirit of Paprika - transformative movements that share resources and information for the collective good.

We hope this festival inspires you to gather, listen, share, act after you leave." - Keshia Palm and Julia Dickson, Artistic Producer and General Manager of the Paprika Festival

Paprika Festival 2024 highlights include:

Join us and T.O. The Good for a clothing swap taking at Daniels Spectrum to celebrate the opening night of #Paprika24! Bring up to 10 pieces of clothing for the drop-off time of 6:30pm, take in Paprika's opening performance at 7:00PM, and swap to your heart's content between shows! $2-5 to participate; registration fee covers food and additional costs for T.O. the Good's amazing volunteer team

Directors Lab facilitated by Philip Geller showcases the works of Hemali Ratnaweera, Autumn Davis and Grace Lamarche. Supported by the Stratford Festival, Chitra, How to Drink Mate and WELTAMULTIEK will be shown twice over the festival week.

The Creators Unit, comprised of Reid Martin, Reena Goze, Mackenzie Mccallum-Mallory and Caleigh Adams presents Fast Fashion which highlights 100 looks over the 15 minute devised piece, supported by Tarragon Theatre

This year's Indigenous Arts Program facilitated by Brefny Caribou marks the return of Emily Granville, Kole Dunford, and Cindy Dzib who will share excerpts of their works-in-process, which include a piece composed on the piano, Black and White, an excerpt of Skyscraper, the devised piece Back At One as well as the premiere of Til Our Bodies Fall Apart by first year IAP participant Aleria Mckay, supported by Native Earth Performing Arts

Charlie's Freewheels Bike Repair Clinic is a first at the Paprika Festival. Bring your bike and for a mini tune-up from one of Toronto's most celebrated community organizations. Free repairs for folk under 25, and PWYC repairs for folks 25+ (cash only)!

Community-read in: The Gaza Monologues Volunteers will take turns reading monologues written by youth from Gaza, telling personal stories about war and siege. You are also invited to join and listen, or respond through drawing and art. Craft supplies will be available.

The Playwrights Unit, facilitated by newcomer Merlin Simard, will present a triple bill of 30 minute excerpts of new works by playwrights Ameer Idreis, Mercedes Isaza Clunie and Mina Zaghari.

In its second year the Creative Producers program will showcase the dance piece produced by Keira Forde entitled Generation Gentrified, and Cassandra Henry's How to Be A Total Failure at 25 an exploration of a young woman's quarter life crisis facilitated by award winning artist Aria Evans, supported by the Metcalf Foundation Booster Program

Scotia Cox, Gabriel Woo and Camila Farrah from the costume focused Design Lab will collaborate with participants in the festival to provide costumes for the Directors Lab with guidance from their facilitator Joyce Padua.

This year's #Paprika23 Community events include the return of hi(!) Tea, the relaxed, drop-in-drop out event designed for people to meet the Paprika festival team, make new collaborators and new friends. - Wednesday, May 15 at 3:30-5:30PM

Join Amanda and Emily from the Labour in the Arts Collective for a completely chill afternoon of snacking and crafting. The only rule: Absolutely no work talk!- Friday, May 17 at 4:00-6:00 PM

We have also partnered with Means of Production to offer free 30-minute consultations for young and emerging freelance Production Managers, Technical Directors, and related Arts Workers to talk through any production or technical problems and receive expert advice, or come hang out and soak in the conversation - all while enjoying a fresh cup of pink lemonade. This fun immersive event takes place Online on Wednesday, May 15 at 3:30-6:00 PM and In person on the Terrace of the Daniels Spectrum Lobby Thursday, May 16 at 3:30-6:00 PM.