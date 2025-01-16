Five Singers Will Join 2025/2026 Ensemble Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Canadian Opera Company's Ensemble Studio for artistic career development has invited five of the country's most talented artists to join next season, marking the 45th anniversary of the COC's innovative program for singers and pianists. Soprano Emma Pennell, mezzo-soprano Ariana Maubach, tenor Angelo Moretti, baritone Ben Wallace, and bass-baritone Nicholas Murphy will join the company's highly specialized program for Canadian opera professionals in 2025/2026, alongside two returning Ensemble Studio members entering their second year of the program, soprano Emily Rocha and bass Duncan Stenhouse.

Last fall, following a national audition tour, Maubach, Pennell, and Murphy all placed as finalists at the COC's 11th annual Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition, with Pennell securing Second Prize and Maubach clinching both First Prize and Audience Choice Award. Moretti has regularly been appearing on stage at Opéra de Montréal since his company debut in 2022, and Wallace was recently featured in productions staged at Highlands Opera Studio, UofT Opera, and Opera Laurier.

“We are thrilled to welcome these five incredibly talented singers into our longstanding professional development program for emerging opera artists,” says Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio. “This new cohort will bring a fresh energy to the program with each singer bringing their unique voice and passion for opera. I look forward to seeing how they grow over the course of this new journey and contribute to the future of this art form!”

Ensemble Studio artists receive a blend of intensive coaching and practical experience through a highly tailored multi-year program that includes performing and understudying mainstage roles, while being provided with individualized career mentorship and guidance. In addition to rigorous training from some of the industry's best vocal, language, movement, and acting coaches, and one-on-one time with acclaimed visiting artists, Ensemble members work directly with the COC's executive and artistic leadership through every stage of their creative development.

At the close of the 2024/2025 season, four accomplished singers will move on from The Ensemble Studio: soprano Karoline Podolak, who will perform in the COC's production of Madama Butterfly this winter; mezzo-soprano Queen Hezumuryango, who will be featured in the COC's upcoming productions of La Reine-garçon and Cavalleria rusticana; tenor Wesley Harrison, who was featured in COC productions of Fidelio, La Bohème, and Nabucco; and baritone Korin Thomas-Smith, who performed in COC productions of La Bohème and Faust and will also join the cast of Wozzeck at the COC this spring. In addition, both of the program's current pianist/coaches, Brian Cho and Mattia Senesi, will complete their tenure with The Ensemble Studio, having evenly divided their time working alongside the casts of all the COC's 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 season operas. The company is currently completing piano auditions this winter and will announce the program's incoming pianists later this season.

All six graduating Ensemble Studio members will perform in farewell concerts on May 20 and 29, 2025 as part of the Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre, Presented by TD Bank Group.

National auditions for the 2026/2027 Ensemble Studio will be announced in the spring, with the next COC Ensemble Studio Competition scheduled for October 23, 2025.

For more information on The Ensemble Studio and its artists, please visit coc.ca/Ensemble

