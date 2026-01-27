ST. PATRICK’S DAY IN IRELAND TOUR Brings Irish Music, Song, And Dance To California

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kerry Irish Productions will present ST. PATRICK’S DAY IN IRELAND, a touring production celebrating Irish music, song, and dance, with performances across California in March 2026. The program features live traditional music, step dance, and audience sing-alongs, and is designed for all ages.

The production is founded and produced by Margaret O'Carroll, a Tralee native and former member of the Irish National Folk Theatre. O’Carroll has led the company in presenting Irish cultural programming throughout the United States, emphasizing traditional music, storytelling, and dance.

The evening includes performances by the Kerry Traditional Band, inviting audiences to sing along to well-known Irish songs including “The Wild Rover,” “Ireland’s Call,” “Raglan Road,” “The Parting Glass,” and “The Black Velvet Band.” The dance component is led by Cian Porter, a former Riverdance performer who has appeared internationally and now directs training programs through the Kavanagh Porter Academy in the United States and Ireland.

The musical lineup includes bodhrán player Anna Colliton, multi-instrumentalist Colin Cotter, uilleann piper Tim Hill, fiddler Sumaia Jackson, and vocalist Megan Smith, whose work is rooted in the traditions of County Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula.

The tour opens March 11 at the Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom, followed by March 13 at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, March 14 at the Fox Theatre Visalia, and March 15 at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts. The production continues March 16 at the Veterans Memorial District Memorial Auditorium and concludes March 17 at the Lobero Theatre.

Tickets and additional information are available through each venue’s box office and online ticketing platforms.