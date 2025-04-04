Photos: THE HEART SELLERS at Theatre Works Silicon Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has released productions photos for, The Heart Sellers, by 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady, The Far Country). This humorous and heartwarming work takes its title from the 1965 Hart-Celler Act, which paved the way for thousands to become U.S. citizens. Set in 1973, The Heart Sellers centers on two Asian women navigating their first American Thanksgiving.

Starting out as strangers who meet in the grocery store, Luna from the Philippines and Jane from South Korea find common ground in their shared experience, including their often-absent medical resident husbands, missing families and friends back home, and discovering the joys and challenges of life in America. As the women attempt to cook Thanksgiving dinner, they dream of discotheques, Disneyland, and the future in a timely celebration of the human spirit.

The Heart Sellers will perform April 2-27, 2025 (press opening: April 5) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street. See below for the photos.

Comments