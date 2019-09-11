Paul Reiser Brings His Stand-Up to Thousand Oaks

Paul Reiser returns to his first love, stand-up comedy, at the Scherr Forum on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

Comedian, actor, author and musician Reiser has spent the last 30+ years of his career acting in Oscar and Emmy award-winning movies and TV shows. Reiser is best-known for co-creating and starring in the critically-acclaimed NBC series "Mad About You," which garnered him multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Reiser has had notable performances in numerous films, including "Diner," "Marrying Man," "Beverly Hills Cop I and II" and the Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-winning film "Whiplash." He also joined the cast of Netflix's "Stranger Things" as the character Dr. Owens.

Additionally, Reiser has authored three successful books, including "Familyhood," "Babyhood" and his first book "Couplehood," which sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list.

Voted as one of Comedy Central's "Top 100 Comedians of All Time," Reiser will bring his renowned comedy stand-up act to the stage for an evening filled with sidesplitting humor.

Single tickets are priced at $49 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





