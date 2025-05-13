Noah Reid Brings His Solo Tour “Live Again” to Thousand Oaks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Noah Reid will bring his new tour “Live Again” to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Reid has earned a permanent place in the music industry as a result of his powerful vocals and honest delivery. Evident on his debut album Songs from a Broken Chair (2016), sophomore album Gemini (2020) and his highly anticipated third album Adjustments (2022), which collectively have garnered over 180 million streams, two nominations at the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards in the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘New/Emerging Artist of the Year’ categories and landed Noah on four Billboard charts. Reid’s songwriting style is reminiscent of singer-songwriters of the seventies but with a contemporary twist, resulting in a polished signature, albeit slightly rusted over, tone.

As an actor, Reid is best known for playing 'Patrick' in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for 'Best Ensemble.' In 2022 he was seen in Brian Watkins' Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman and wrapped up his Broadway debut as the lead of Tracy Letts' Tony-nominated play The Minutes, which received rave

On his third album Adjustments, singer-songwriter Reid documents the kind of minor schisms and major upheavals that leave our lives forever altered. Endlessly revealing the nuance and character of his voice, the Toronto-bred artist imbues his incisive storytelling with a potent expression of unease and frustration and ineffable wonder—an emotional complexity perfectly echoed in the album’s elegantly orchestrated yet unpredictable form of alt-rock. At a time when turmoil feels strangely commonplace, Adjustments ultimately allows for a moment of quiet transcendence within the chaos, wholly transforming the very texture of our experience.

