Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS to Open at Santa Paula Theater Center

THE SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER will conclude their 2019 Season with Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS on the Main Stage Nov. 8-Dec. 15. Performances are Friday and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $24.00 for Adults, $22.00 for Seniors and Students, and $18.00 for Children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org, or by email at sptcbox@gmail.com, or by phone at (805) 525-4645.

During World War II, two young teens are left by their widowed father in Yonkers, New York with their stern, formidable grandmother, their Aunt Bella, and other family members. In the ten months of their difficult stay in an apartment above the family soda shop, the boys experience a complex existence both heart wrenching and humorous. Filled with love, laughter, and tears, LOST IN YONKERS is often described as Neil Simon's most fully realized portrait of the human condition.

Neil Simon'S LOST IN YONKERS is directed by Brian Robert Harris, stage managed by Leticia Mattson, and produced by Leslie Nichols. The cast includes Wesley Umali as Jay, Ryan Garces as Arty, Michael Adams as Eddie, Jessi May Stevenson as Bella, Isobel Roth as Grandma, Ron Feltner as Louie, and Jolyn Johnson as Gert. LOST IN YONKERS features scenic design by Michael Carnahan, lighting design by Gary Richardson, costumes by Barbara Pedziwiatr, and props by Gail Heck.

WHO: Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS

WHERE: Santa Paula Theater Center's Main Stage 125 So. 7th St., Santa Paula, CA (corner of Main and 7th)

WHEN: Six weeks running on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm November 8-December 15

HOW: Tickets are Adults $24.00, Seniors & Students $22.00, Children 12 and under $18.00 Tickets may be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or reservations can be made at sptcbox@gmail.com or (805) 525-4645





