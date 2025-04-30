I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson Begins At Capital Stage In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Stage has announced its final piece to the 2025/26 Season to be performed during the holiday season. Charming, mysterious, and poetic in the truest sense of the word, Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU is a study of the beauty, the agony, and the mystery of human connection.

Imani Mitchell (PREDICTOR) returns to direct. Performances run Dec. 3 - 28, 2025. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1, 2025. This Special Limited Production is not included in Subscription plans, but Subscribers can purchase discounted tickets now from the box office.

One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I AND YOU is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.

Lauren Gunderson is one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015 topping the list thrice including 2022/23. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I AND YOU and THE BOOK OF WILL, the winner of the William Inge Distinguished Achievement in Theatre Award, the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award; a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Weisberger Award, and John Gassner Award for Playwriting; and a recipient of the Mellon Foundation's Residency with Marin Theatre Company. She studied Southern Literature and Drama at Emory University, and Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School where she was a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship. Her play THE CATASTROPHIST, about her husband virologist Nathan Wolfe, premiered digitally in January 2021. She co-authored the MISS BENNET plays with Margot Melcon, and THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE premiered off-Broadway and is now at Audible.com. Her work is published at Bloomsbury, Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Samuel French. Her picture book Dr Wonderful: Blast Off to the Moon is available from Two Lions/Amazon. She is the book writer for musicals with Ari Afsar (JEANNETTE), Dave Stewart and Joss Stone (THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE), Joriah Kwamé (SINISTER), Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk (JUSTICE and EARTHRISE), and Kira Stone (BUILT FOR THIS). She is a board member of The Playwrights Foundation. LaurenGunderson.com

Imani Mitchell is a multidisciplinary artist who specializes in directing, writing, and acting. Directing credits include: LOBBY HERO (The Stage at Burke Junction); CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY, WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN, PIPELINE (Celebration Arts); LOVE & BASEBALL (B Street Theatre); and PREDICTOR (Capital Stage). Beyond theater, Imani is a passionate filmmaker who has directed and produced a feature film (WHIRLPOOL) and two short films (THE SECOND PILL and INVISIBLE MAN). Most recently, she wrote and directed the original play ZORA & LANGSTON, which debuted at Celebration Arts and was later selected for the SheLA Theater Festival and staged in Los Angeles.

