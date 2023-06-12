Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and THE CHER SHOW Headline 23-24 Broadway in Thousand Oaks Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. The BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES will include the following touring productions: THE CHER SHOW, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, LITTLE WOMEN, and Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

“We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway Season for Thousand Oaks! Starting with the two-time Tony Award-winner THE CHER SHOW and North American tour of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic story, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, we end the Season with the North American tour of Tony Award-winner, Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. The 23–24 Season truly offers something for everyone,” says Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild. “We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season tickets for the 23–24 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

THE CHER SHOW

Dec. 8–10, 2023

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Jan. 12–14, 2024

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

LITTLE WOMEN

April 12–14, 2024

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Produced nationally and internationally, LITTLE WOMEN has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. LITTLE WOMEN embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

June 25–30, 2024

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD— “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune)—has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets in the 23–24 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.