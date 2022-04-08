Grammy-Nominated Jazz Artist Brings Select Group of Musicians Under the Age of 30 to Miami

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center hosts Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y on Thursday, April 14. The quintet of dynamic young jazz musicians hand-picked for Generation Y are under the age of 30 and are led by one of the most talented drummers, educators, and producers in the world of jazz, Ulysses Owens Jr.

For this tour, Owens presents a new crop of gifted young musicians he has discovered through his professorship at The Juilliard School of New York. Grooming the next generation of talent via his performance, production, and educational career, Owens spotlights this diverse group of artists dedicated to the evolution of jazz music and pays homage to its roots.

The Future of Jazz

"From Miami and San Francisco to Bern, Switzerland, the 2022 edition of Generation Y not only showcases the magnificent talent of Ulysses Owens Jr., but reminds us of the power of the Jazz tradition," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "Perhaps most importantly, it also demonstrates that the future of jazz is in good hands."

The Players

The quintet consists of band leader Owens himself on drums, as well as Juilliard graduate Alexa Tarantino, a dynamic alto saxophonist and flautist; and the incredibly soulful Drew Anderson on trumpet, a recent graduate of The New School who is quickly echoing the influences of the Roy Hargrove and Wynton Marsalis.

In the quintet's rhythm section is pianist Luther Allison, a recent graduate of Michigan State University under the direction of great educator and bassist Rodney Whitaker, who impressed Ulysses at the Brevard Summer Jazz Institute. Lastly, Philip Norris has been touring with Ulysses in between his current studies at The Juilliard School and is quickly becoming one of the most "in demand" young bassists in New York City.

Powerhouse of a Showman

Heralded as a "powerhouse of a showman" (Glide Magazine) and a drummer who "take[s] a back seat to no one" (The New York Times), Owens goes to the limit in the jazz world and beyond. In addition to five GRAMMY-nominated albums, both Jazziz Magazine and Rolling Stone selected his album "Songs of Freedom," as a Top Ten Album for 2019; and in 2021 his most recent Big Band release, "Soul Conversations," was voted the top album in May 2021 by Jazziz.

When he isn't serving in the role of Small Ensemble Director on the faculty at The Juilliard School, Owens is busy creating online jazz-drum video courses and hosting the successful weekly YouTube series, "From The Drummer's Perspective." As an author, Owens has also penned multiple articles for highly regarded music-industry publications and instructional books about music business entrepreneurship.

Dedication to Giving Back

Added Mr. Fliss, "Ulysses Owens Jr. remains one of the most sought-after drummers, educators, and thought leaders of his generation, yet it is his dedication to 'giving back' and making an enormous difference in the lives of young, aspiring artists that reaches deep into the heart of jazz lovers around the world."

Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y is recommended for all ages. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Child (under 12), Senior, Student, Military, and Group (10+) discounts are available by phone or in-person at the Center's Box Office.

General admission tickets are available for $40-$55. For more information, call (786) 573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.org.