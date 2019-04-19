FREAKY FRIDAY Comes to Civic Arts Plaza

Studio C Performing Arts will present Disney's hit musical FREAKY FRIDAY for a special seven performance limited engagement at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza-Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., in Thousand Oaks from May 2-19, 2019. Performances are at 7 pm Thursday, 8 pm Friday, and 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets for the family-friendly musical FREAKY FRIDAY are $32-$42 and can be ordered by calling (800) 745-3000 or online at http://www.civicartsplaza.com/shows. Special group rates are available.

When an uber-organized mother and her spontaneous teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right. Masquerading as each other, they must work together to solve the mystery of how to break the spell. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter in this heartfelt and hilarious adaptation. Based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, DISNEY'S FREAKY FRIDAY, A NEW MUSICAL! features a book by Bridget Carpenter - the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal, If/Then and the upcoming Broadway musical Magic Mike.

FREAKY FRIDAY is under the direction of Jeffrey Scott Parsons with Cassie Silva assisting, and Nick Womack choreographing. Musical direction is by Ben Ginsberg who will lead the live band. FREAKY FRIDAY is produced by Studio C Performing Arts.

Leading the cast as the mother-daughter duo will be award-winning actress Mazie Rudolph as Katherine Blake, and Jamie McRae as Ellie. Dony Wright plays Mike, Cadence Marmet is Fletcher, Sam Herbert as Adam, Zoe Reed is Savannah, Natalie Esposito is Gretchen, Nathalia Coppa plays Hannah, and Kari Cowell is Torrey. Playing multiple character roles are Alex Gonzales, John Dantona, Augusto Guardado, and Codi Coates. Filling out the cast will be Aydan Pena, Elaine Panico, Maudie Brown, Abby Coleman, Sophie Fox, Jake Marone, Ralph Santos, and Esteban Hurtado.

Tickets for Studio C Performing Arts' presentation of FREAKY FRIDAY are $32-$42 and can be ordered online at http://www.civicartsplaza.com/shows or by calling (800) 745-3000. Special group rates are available.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You