David Feherty Brings His Hilarious One Man Show To Thousand Oaks

Writer, broadcaster and former professional golfer David Feherty takes his act on the road for his live show "Feherty - Live Off Tour" at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:30pm. The sports broadcaster's Live Off Tour shows why Feherty is known as one of the most hilarious and irrepressible personalities in golf.

Feherty was born in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland. He turned professional in 1976 and spent most of his playing career in Europe, where he won five times and finished in the top ten twice in the European Tour's Order of Merit, placing tenth in 1989 and eighth in 1990. He spent 1994 and 1995 playing mainly on the PGA Tour in the U.S., and the best result on the tour was a second-place finish at the 1994 New England Classic. Feherty represented Ireland in international competition and captained the victorious 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup team and played for Europe on the 1991 Ryder Cup team.

In 1997, Feherty retired from the tours and became an on-course reporter and golf analyst. The first episode of Feherty debuted in 2011 as the most-watched premiere for an original series in Golf Channel history. Over the span of nine seasons, Feherty welcomed a variety of guests on his Golf Channel show, including golf-loving personalities like former President Bill Clinton, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, five-time NBA MVP Bill Russell, comedic genius Larry David, actors Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle. In 2014, David was nominated for an Emmy Award - "Outstanding Sports Personality, Studio Host."

Feherty has been dubbed "one of the funniest men in the game" by Yahoo Sports, Similarly, the Feherty series has received rave reviews, having been described as "a cross between Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Carson" by The New York Times. Of the one-man show, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said, "David Feherty was uproariously funny. It was two hours of zaniness and madcap storytelling. People were coming out of their seats with laughter."

Single tickets are priced at $66 - 56 with VIP tickets and group discounts available. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through the box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Thursday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm. For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.