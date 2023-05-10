DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre in November

The high energy Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00pm.

In "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza," Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show is geared toward Disney Junior's most beloved super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Launching Friday, September 1, the tour will embark to more than 70 North American cities. This follows a successful national tour last fall. Audiences can dress up for a fun-filled experience featuring characters from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and other hit Disney Junior series including: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from "Firebuds." This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from new action-packed hit series, "SuperKitties." The three-time Pollstar nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Junior On Tour has visited hundreds of cities and sold over a half million tickets.

Spotify Fans First presale begins today, May 9 at Noon local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins May 10 at 10AM local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin May 11 at 10AM local time. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning May 12 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences.

Single tickets are priced from $62 - $37 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here