DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre in November

The performance is on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00pm.

The high energy Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00pm.

In "Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza," Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show is geared toward Disney Junior's most beloved super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Launching Friday, September 1, the tour will embark to more than 70 North American cities. This follows a successful national tour last fall. Audiences can dress up for a fun-filled experience featuring characters from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" and other hit Disney Junior series including: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from "Firebuds." This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from new action-packed hit series, "SuperKitties." The three-time Pollstar nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Junior On Tour has visited hundreds of cities and sold over a half million tickets. 

Spotify Fans First presale begins today, May 9 at Noon local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins May 10 at 10AM local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin May 11 at 10AM local time. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning May 12 at 10AM local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences.

Single tickets are priced from $62 - $37 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here




Pop Up Art Exhibit Comes To Simi Valley Town Center Photo
Pop Up Art Exhibit Comes To Simi Valley Town Center

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will partner with the Simi Valley Town Center and the City of Simi Valley to sponsor a Pop Up Artist Residency and Gallery Exhibit featuring Kindling Studios, a working art studio for adults with disabilities.

José Luis Blondet Appointed Senior Curator At Museum of Contemporary Art Photo
José Luis Blondet Appointed Senior Curator At Museum of Contemporary Art

CNP Advisor José Luis Blondet has been appointed as Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

MACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM to Kick Off Theatricums 50th Anniversary Season Photo
MACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Kick Off Theatricum's 50th Anniversary Season

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will open its 50th Anniversary Summer Season with two of William Shakespeare’s most mystical offerings: the thrilling supernatural tragedy, Macbeth, and that most magical of romantic comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Tom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in November Photo
Tom Papa Returns To Thousand Oaks in November

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. He comes to the Kavli Theatre, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8:00 pm.


