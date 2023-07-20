Conejo Players To Host A Free Staged Reading Of SAGE

For one night only, Sunday, July 30, The Conejo Players Reader Theater will present a staged reading of Sage, a new play by Darrin Ingram.

Darrin Ingram, a long-time resident of Thousand Oaks, has been working in professional theater since he was a child. As his experiences grew, so did his love for the art of creation within theater. He has written and directed several award-winning shows, including his most recent play Sage, which has been published by Next Stage Press.

"My hope was to create a show that focused on finding authentic human connections amid adversity, regardless of inherent differences,” commented Ingram. “As the father of an autistic child, it was important to show that it is our differences that should be cherished and it is our uniqueness that elevates our relationships with one another."

A slice of life piece set in a park, where the central characters, a retired widower and an autistic park keeper, navigate the personalities and challenges of the park regulars. When tragedy strikes one of their own, how will they overcome their differences to bring hope to those who need it most?

Conejo Players Readers Theater offers a unique theatrical experience – a staged reading in which actors present a play or musical in front of an audience without sets, costumes or other production elements. The actors are not off-book, which means they typically have the script in hand while they perform. It allows the audience to focus on the story and the characters. A staged reading is a great opportunity for audiences to experience new plays and works that would not otherwise be mounted as full productions. It's also an excellent opportunity for actors to showcase their performance skills.

Sage will be staged on July 30, 2023, at 6:00pm. This is a free event; however, tickets need to be reserved prior to the show. Visit our website for more information.

Please note: This play explores profound and thought-provoking themes relevant to mature audiences. It also contains language that may be considered offensive to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised to ensure a comfortable and appropriate viewing experience.

Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. Additional information can be found at Click Here.