Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TONYS 2022 - HOW TO WATCH Check out BroadwayWorld's complete guide to 2022 Tonys coverage.

Conejo Players Theatre to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Six spellers enter…one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Rated PG-13 for language.

Thousand Oaks News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 12, 2022  

Conejo Players Theatre to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Conejo Players Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee July 8 - July 17, 2022. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter...one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Rated PG-13 for language.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

PERFORMANCES: July 8 - July 17, 2022. Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Conejo Players Theatre 351 So. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

TICKETS: www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715

CAST:
Aaron Ellis as Chip Tolentino
Jenna Lay as Logainne Schwarzandgrubeniere
Jack Cleary as Leaf Coneybear
Jacob Coners as William Barfee
Paige Pensivy as Marcy Park
Hannah Saltman as Olive Ostrovsky
Ashley Cherney as Rona Lisa Peretti
Leilani Toone as Vice Principal Panch
Jeremy Matticks as Mitch
and 4 audience volunteers

* At this time of printing, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players.





Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Leanne Morgan's BIG PANTY TOUR Adds 14 New Cities
  • Southern Plains Productions Announces 2022 Season
  • Tulsa Opera's GREENWOOD OVERCOMES To Be Broadcast Nationally
  • Theatre Tulsa Academy Presents MOANA JR. This Month