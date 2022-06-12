Conejo Players Theatre to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Conejo Players Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee July 8 - July 17, 2022. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter...one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. Rated PG-13 for language.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

PERFORMANCES: July 8 - July 17, 2022. Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Conejo Players Theatre 351 So. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

TICKETS: www.conejoplayers.org or call box office at 805-495-3715

CAST:

Aaron Ellis as Chip Tolentino

Jenna Lay as Logainne Schwarzandgrubeniere

Jack Cleary as Leaf Coneybear

Jacob Coners as William Barfee

Paige Pensivy as Marcy Park

Hannah Saltman as Olive Ostrovsky

Ashley Cherney as Rona Lisa Peretti

Leilani Toone as Vice Principal Panch

Jeremy Matticks as Mitch

and 4 audience volunteers

* At this time of printing, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players.