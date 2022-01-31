Conejo Players Theatre is Now Presenting HARVEY
Performances runÂ January 21 â€“ February 12, 2022.
Harvey will be performed at Conejo Players Theatre beginning this month. Performances run January 21 - February 12, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm / Sundays at 2:00pm. Thursday January 27 at 8:00pm. Saturday February 5 & 12 at 2:00pm.
Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have an unseen (and presumably imaginary) friend Harvey - whom Elwood describes as a six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood introduces Harvey to everyone he meets. His social-climbing sister, Veta, increasingly finds his eccentric behavior embarrassing. She decides to have him committed to a sanitarium. When they arrive at the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues. The young Dr. Sanderson mistakenly commits Veta instead of Elwood, but when the truth comes out, the search is on for Elwood and his invisible companion.
Tickets: https://conejoplayers.org/show/harvey/ or call the box office at (805) 495-3715
Cast:
John Eslick - Elwood P. Dowd
Judy Diderrich - Veta Simmons
Amber Hodge - Myrtle Mae Simmons
Dale Alpert - Dr. Chumley
Rita McCaffrey - Betty Chumley
Marilyn Lazik - Betty Chumley (understudy)
Scott Donahue - Dr. Sanderson
Sydney Fleischman - Nurse Kelly
Michael Adams - Duane Wilson
Eve Kiefer - Ethel Chauvenet
Hugh McManigal - Judge Gaffney
Chris Adams - E.J. Lofgren
NOTE: All patrons are required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of vaccination status.