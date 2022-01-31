Conejo Players Theatre is Now Presenting HARVEY

Harvey will be performed at Conejo Players Theatre beginning this month. Performances run January 21 - February 12, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm / Sundays at 2:00pm. Thursday January 27 at 8:00pm. Saturday February 5 & 12 at 2:00pm.

Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have an unseen (and presumably imaginary) friend Harvey - whom Elwood describes as a six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood introduces Harvey to everyone he meets. His social-climbing sister, Veta, increasingly finds his eccentric behavior embarrassing. She decides to have him committed to a sanitarium. When they arrive at the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues. The young Dr. Sanderson mistakenly commits Veta instead of Elwood, but when the truth comes out, the search is on for Elwood and his invisible companion.

Tickets: https://conejoplayers.org/show/harvey/ or call the box office at (805) 495-3715

Cast:

John Eslick - Elwood P. Dowd

Judy Diderrich - Veta Simmons

Amber Hodge - Myrtle Mae Simmons

Dale Alpert - Dr. Chumley

Rita McCaffrey - Betty Chumley

Marilyn Lazik - Betty Chumley (understudy)

Scott Donahue - Dr. Sanderson

Sydney Fleischman - Nurse Kelly

Michael Adams - Duane Wilson

Eve Kiefer - Ethel Chauvenet

Hugh McManigal - Judge Gaffney

Chris Adams - E.J. Lofgren

NOTE: All patrons are required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of vaccination status.