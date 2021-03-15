Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Players Theatre Presents WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT - DRIVE-IN

The show will celebrate all kinds of love — romantic, friendship, love of a passion or hobby, family, chocolate.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Join the Conejo Players and an all-star lineup of singers and dancers for What's Love Got to Do with It Drive-in Theatre, opening March 26th. There will be four performances March 26 - 28, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m. at Conejo Players Theatre, 351 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.

The show will celebrate all kinds of love - romantic, friendship, love of a passion or hobby, family, chocolate - with a socially distant, drive-in concert. Watch from the safety of your car and enjoy the sound over your FM radio. This show is perfect for a night out with the kids, or just a romantic evening for two (or one, we won't judge)!

Performers (alphabetically): Lyndon Adolf Apostol, Lauren Ashley, Lillian Babb, Emma Ballen, Joanna Bert, Mary Alice Brady, Shayde Bridges, Aubree Facio, Erin Fagundes, Anthony Galang, Julie Hackett, Hexe Harvey, Daniel Jared Hersh, Michael Kronenberg, Sahai Lara, Javaneh Makanvand, Joe Mulder, Jacqueline Patrice, Amy Perkins, Becca Peyton, Annie Sherman, Tracy Tennenhouse, Kyler Waitley, Danica Waitley, Katie Ward, Amie Woolweber, Deja Yo.

Co-Produced by Renee Delgado-Rose and Beth Eslick. Directed by Dana Kolb

Ticket Info: $20-$60 per car www.conejoplayers.org

Your ticket is for a designated parking space that is at least 6 feet from all other vehicles.


