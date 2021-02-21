Conejo Players Announces Auditions For DADDY LONG LEGS

Conejo Players has announced auditions for Daddy Long Legs, produced by special arrangement with Music Theater International. The production features music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird.

Director: Dana Marley-Kolb

Co-Producers: Priscilla Losey & Robin Rassell

Music Director: David Fraley

Audition Dates: March 19, 7pm-10pm and March 20 & 21 from 2pm-5pm by appointment via Zoom. Go to www.conejoplayers.org for audition application.

Prepare a song with the ability to play your own track on a different device while on Zoom. Your audition song should be 45-90 seconds of a song in a contemporary musical theatre style similar to Daddy Long Legs. We want to see your vocal skill as well as your ability to command a stage by yourself. We may ask you to sing certain pitches to determine vocal range. Sides will be available on www.conejoplayers.org.

Rehearsal Info: Mon-Thurs. evenings and one weekend day, March 30-May 20, 2021

Some rehearsals will be online through Zoom. Additionally, many rehearsals and ALL PERFORMANCES will be held at the Conejo Players Theatre with the cast and crew. We are expected to meet together within the safety guidelines established by the State of California and the County of Ventura. Masks will be worn during all rehearsals until a later date. The show calls for the performers to be in brief but close contact with each other. Please take this into consideration before you audition. The Conejo Players Theatre will take every step to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone involved.

Performance Dates: May 21 & 22 at 8pm and May 23 at 2pm - As per Covid safety parameters, these are exclusively livestream performances from the theatre at 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360.

For more information: Producers Priscilla Losey (pcillalosey@gmail.com) and Robin Rassell (robinrassell@hotmail.com)

Character Breakdown:

As a two person play, both characters are rarely offstage. There is more singing than speaking, so both must be strong singers, skilled actors and move well. Both should be attractive, but not necessarily gorgeous. The show is a joyous tour de force for both performers. All ethnicities encouraged.

Jerusha Abbott (F) She ages from 18 to 22, G3 to B5 (alto), Pop musical theater voice with belting and good vocal technique. Intelligent, witty, vibrant, optimistic, she finds much passion in life. She thrives in academia and reaching out towards all that "The New American Woman" can be. We see her grow up into a confident woman before our eyes.

Jervis Pendleton (M) Late 20's to early 30's, G3 to G#4 (tenor), Pop musical theater voice with belting and good vocal technique. Intelligent, reserved, socially reclusive, mature. A man of business and his privileged upbringing who longs for more connection and to make a difference. We see him connect with his emotions through knowing her. He has to be noticeably taller than she is.

Plot Summary:

Set in the early 1900's, the orphan Jerusha Abbott finds herself with an unexpected and anonymous benefactor who will send her to collage with the only requirements being that she regularly writes him of her progress and that he will never respond. Inventing his persona to become Daddy Long Legs, she creatively and lovingly writes of her previously unimagined opportunities and her new relationships - including the intriguing Jervis Pendleton.