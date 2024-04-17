Comedian Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to Thosuand Oaks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Mark Normand is bringing his national Ya Don’t Say Tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” Normand has quickly become one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Normand’s 2023 one-hour Netflix special, SOUP TO NUTS, was a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten for several weeks. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s OUT TO LUNCH which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of THE STAND UPS. Normand’s popularity has also translated to tours internationally to such countries as Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Spain, Norway and Portugal.

An extremely prolific stand-up, the New Orleans born comedian previously had two Comedy Central specials and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Mark is a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and hosts his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

Single tickets go on sale April 19 at 10am and are priced at $52.75 - $28.00 with VIP tickets available for $152.75. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com