Broadway Hit THE CHER SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks This December!

This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage December 8–10, 2023.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the stunning, brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW. This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage December 8–10, 2023.

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW are available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

BIG LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is celebrating its 30th season of producing and general managing Broadway tours of shows and attractions throughout the world. For more information, visit www.BigLeagueProductions.org

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com

Please note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets in the 23–24 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




